“Never Thought I’d Experience This,” Guest Exposes Racist Altercation at Disneyland

A mother recently exposed a couple of guests online following a racist altercation at Disneyland Resort. “Never thought I’d experience this,” she commented.

While Disneyland Resort is considered by millions of guests as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” a family recently had a less-than-magical experience at the California Resort after two women screamed racial remarks at a mother and her child in a crowded bathroom, causing a scene at the location and shocking bystanders.

Instagram user Eva Ramírez (@_eva4eva) shared a video of the incident, expressing her disbelief and frustration after two women screamed at her and her son for speaking Spanish.

The mother explained that her son was celebrating his birthday at the park and had to use the restroom, taking one of the larger stalls “for mothers with children” to use the facilities more comfortably, adding that the stall they had taken clearly had no handicap signs.

Eva mentioned that the two women had screamed “several racist remarks” to her and her two-year-old son for speaking Spanish before she started recording, including “Great, you’re a f*****g Mexican, right?” but that one of the women stopped talking as soon as she said she would record the incident.

The woman in the black shirt continued to engage Eva, yelling at her that she had been disrespectful for using the larger stall in the bathroom when the other woman needed it, claiming she was handicapped despite normally walking out of a regular booth. Eva added, “Your comment was racist, and it had nothing to do with using the restroom.”

After a few seconds of arguing, the woman in black folded and admitted, “I hate Mexicans! It’s true! There it is!” yelling in the crowded bathroom. Additionally, she doubled down and yelled, “Get the f**k out of here!” at Eva while flipping her off as she walked out of the bathroom.

Other guests jumped in on the altercation, yelling that the women were “outnumbered,” implying that they were on Eva’s side during the argument.

Eva mentioned the following in the caption of her video: “I’m sharing this because Racism starts at home. People have access to several resources, but still make the conscious choice to continue to be ignorant. Never thought I’d experience this and I thought I’d ignore someone like this, but in the presence of my son no one will scream at him nor me what language to speak in‼️”

Viewers were shocked after witnessing the incident, with many Instagram users commenting that Eva should report the women so they can be banned from Disneyland Resort.

Another user recognized the women in the video and commented they had a complaint to share as well, adding, “The same lady in the wheelchair cussed out my wife for using the handicapped stall to fit the stroller with my baby in it so my wife could use the restroom.”

The video quickly gained traction online and was shared by multiple accounts on Instagram and other social media platforms, sparking outrage among thousands of viewers who scolded the women’s behavior and attitude.

You can click here to see the video of the incident posted on Eva’s Instagram account (@_eva4eva). Strong language and obscene hand gestures are used in the video, and viewer discretion is advised.

Inside the Magic contacted Disneyland Resort’s public relations team for comment on the incident. However, as of the publication of this article, no response has been provided by the company.

While this incident fortunately did not escalate to a physical fight, it is not the first time Disneyland Resort has become the stage for altercations involving unruly guest behavior.

Inside the Magic reported on a violent brawl breaking out at Disneyland Park, causing the closure of an area in Fantasyland and other fights taking place on Disney property. Additionally, we have seen a wave of bans caused by guests attempting to sneak concealed alcoholic drinks into the parks, which is forbidden.

