Rachel Zegler Reacts to Lack of Support From Cast Mates Following ‘Snow White’ Backlash

This week, Rachel Zegler quietly acknowledged that few celebrity peers publicly defended her during an onslaught of bullying earlier this year. Some social media users were unhappy over multiple resurfaced comments about her upcoming portrayal of a Disney Princess in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (2025).

In one pre-filming interview, Zegler explained she had been afraid of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937) after riding Snow White’s Scary Adventures at Walt Disney World Resort. In another, alongside costar Gal Gadot, she suggested that the new Snow White didn’t need a prince—though she does have one. The videos are over a year old, but caused new outrage in October. Some called on Disney to fire Zegler, even though the live-action remake had already wrapped filming.

In a recent interview, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) star explained that much of the backlash she received was rooted in racism. Sure, some viewers were upset at her comments. But most took issue with a part-Colombian woman playing Snow White.

Zegler’s newest film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and the Snakes (2023), premiered on Thanksgiving, the first new installment in Suzanne Collin’s The Hunger Games series since Mockingjay – Part 2 debuted in 2015. The West Side Story (2021) star’s portrayal of Lucy Gray Baird mainly received positive reviews.

Still, resentment toward Zegler lingers. Famous friends like Halle Bailey and Hunger Games costar Tom Blyth have defended her, but most remain quiet. This week, Zegler liked a post on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting she wasn’t happy about being left to fend for herself against online trolls.

“I can’t believe tom blyth is the only celebrity who defended rachel zegler publicly during her hate train :/,” @paralyzedhvart wrote.

Zegler’s X likes are public, so the user’s post appeared on her followers’ home pages and her profile.

Zegler didn’t comment publicly on the post.

