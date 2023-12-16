Disney Confirms Giving up Mickey Mouse

After decades of lobbying for stricter copyright laws to protect iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, The Walt Disney Company officially gave up the battle. In a statement to The Associated Press, the House of Mouse commented on the future of the face of its brand.

Many consider Disney’s influence on copyright law too overbearing–decades of lobbying extended the United States copyright term to 95 years in what some experts call the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act.” No matter your thoughts on their political power, the company’s concerns about losing the rights to their intellectual property were quickly validated this year.

Shortly after Walt Disney Animation Studios lost exclusive rights to Winnie the Pooh, an independent film studio produced Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023), a horror movie based on the classic cartoon bear.

In January of 2024, the copyright officially expires to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they appear in Steamboat Willie (1928), created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. In a statement to The Associated Press, a Disney representative emphasized that artists cannot freely use more modern depictions of the famous Mouse.

“Ever since Mickey Mouse’s first appearance in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, people have associated the character with Disney’s stories, experiences, and authentic products,” the spokesperson said. “That will not change when the copyright in the Steamboat Willie film expires.”

“More modern versions of Mickey will remain unaffected by the expiration of the Steamboat Willie copyright, and Mickey will continue to play a leading role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions, and merchandise,” they continued. “We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright.”

Tigger the bouncing tiger will also join the public domain alongside the oldest depictions of Mickey and Minnie.

The spokesperson added that The Walt Disney Company is taking steps to avoid consumer confusion about future unofficial Mickey Mouse projects.

Tigger the bouncing tiger will also join the public domain alongside the oldest depictions of Mickey and Minnie.