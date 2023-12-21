‘Home Alone’ Star Reveals His Favorite of the First Two Movies

One of the stars from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) has revealed his favorite out of the first two movies (prepare to do an impression of Kevin’s shocked face).

The first two Home Alone movies from director Chris Columbus are beloved Christmas classics, though there’s often a debate about which is the best. Despite the sequel being superior in many ways, many fans prefer the original, so much so that should you dare utter the words, “I prefer the second one,” you’d better watch out for Micro Machines on the floor.

Home Alone (1990) centers on nine-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who’s left alone to defend his home against crooks over the Holidays after his family accidentally goes on vacation without him. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York continues the “McCallister family tradition” when Kevin ends up in the Big Apple after boarding the wrong plane.

While many coincidences contribute to Kevin McCallister’s predicament in each film, it’s ultimately due to his parents’ staggering inability to defend him against the rest of the family, who often treat him like something on their shoe. Fans have been rendered speechless by their behavior for decades, but now, an actor from the 1992 sequel has called them out, while also revealing his favorite of the first two movies.

Rob Schneider, who plays Plaza Hotel bellhop Cedric in Lost in New York opposite Tim Curry’s nosy desk clerk Mr. Hector, recently appeared on Fox News Saturday Night, where he was asked which he thinks is the “better movie” out of the two.

“Home Alone 2,” the star confessed. “They don’t show Home Alone 1 every Christmas. Home Alone 2. Home Alone 1 is just a family who just doesn’t know how to take care of their children. But Home Alone 2 is actually a movie that is about a child’s ingenuity. And also a family that doesn’t know how to keep an eye on their children.”

You can watch the interview below:

Schneider was also asked which he prefers out of Die Hard (1988) — which is definitely a Christmas movie, just saying — and Gremlins (1984), to which he responds, “I love Gremlins, but Die Hard just has more of a Christmas feel to it, with psychopaths.”

All six Home Alone movies are now streaming on Disney+.

Do you also prefer Lost in New York? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!