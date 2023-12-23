‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Breaks the Fourth Wall in the Best Way

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) breaks the fourth wall by making an unusual aspect of the franchise part of canon, and it seems many fans have never noticed!

The attention to detail in the eight Harry Potter films is staggering. You only need to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios or The Making of Harry Potter in London to see how rich it is. Based on the seven books by JK Rowling, the eight films had the unenviable task of adapting everything from page to screen; however, the films also brought their own jaw-dropping level of detail to the fictitious world.

You could spend a lifetime studying every frame of each film to see if you can notice something new (we’re not convinced there are many better things to do with your time), and the chances are, you probably would. But there are some things you’d never notice with your eyes, especially in the case of the first film in the series.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone sees Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) discover the Wizarding World for the first time, where he meets Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). Together, they come to rely on the school’s gamekeeper, Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), for information about the Philosopher’s Stone, as they suspect it’s being sought out by one of Hogwarts’ shady professors.

Despite doing his best not to divulge any information that could put Harry, Ron, and Hermione in danger, Hagrid spills the beans on more than one occasion (he probably shouldn’t have told them any of it). At one point early on in the film, the three rush over to Hagrid’s hut, where they find him playing music through a flute.

The tune Hagrid is playing is actually “Hedwig’s Theme,” which is the only time in the entire franchise you’ll ever hear John Williams’ iconic score being played within the films themselves, as opposed to being layered over countless scenes for the viewer’s benefit.

Though many fans have noticed this detail, it’s possible others haven’t, as it blends seamlessly into the film without asking for too much attention. It’s obvious and subtle at the same time, and one would be forgiven for thinking it’s part of the film’s score.

But it isn’t — it’s being played by Hagrid, which means that the theme tune is part of the Harry Potter universe!

There aren’t many other franchises that break the fourth wall by featuring their respective theme tunes, but it has happened before. One example is Power Rangers, in which the theme tune “Go, Go, Power Rangers” serves as the ringtone for the Rangers’ Communicators.

Another is Ghostbusters II (1989). During the scene in which Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) attend a children’s birthday party, the song on the radio is “Ghostbusters” by Ray Park Jr., the classic hit used throughout the entire franchise.

In the case of Harry Potter, it seems no one can get enough of John Williams’ spellbinding score. Not even Warner Bros. for that matter, as it seems they’ll be keeping it for the Harry Potter reboot, seeing as it was used in the teaser we got earlier this year:

Did you notice the Harry Potter theme tune being played by Hagrid in the first film? Can you think of any other films where the main theme is part of canon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!