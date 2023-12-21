‘Gravity Falls’ Season 3 Gains Interest After Recent Announcement

It’s been a long time since we’ve spent the summer with Dipper, Mabel, and Grunkle Stan, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t want to return to the Mystery Shack for Gravity Falls’ third season.

Gravity Falls is easily one of the biggest cult favorites from Walt Disney Animation. A staple for the Disney Channel, series creator Alex Hirsch took viewers on a strange and unusual journey with Mable and Dipper Pines as they uncovered the mysterious secrets of a small town in Oregon.

The show originally ran for two seasons with a climactic ending that pitted the Pines family against the dark and devious forces of Bill Cipher’s Nightmare Realm, but fans still wanted more. They might get their wish as interest grows around the upcoming Book of Bill.

A Return to Gravity Falls?

Fans have wanted a third season of the beloved Disney Channel series since 2013, but Hirsch has repeatedly and adamantly stated that the story has concluded with its beginning, middle, and end after only two seasons. The creator said on his official Tumblr account,

“I always designed Gravity Falls to be a finite series about one epic summer- a series with a beginning, middle, and end. There are so many shows that go on endlessly until they lose their original spark, or mysteries that are cancelled before they ever get a chance to payoff…”

That said, while Hirsch has pursued other projects under outlets like Netflix, he’s not necessarily done with the Gravity Falls universe. Dipper, Mable, and all their friends might not be on Disney+ any time soon, but Hirsch has kept things alive and well in the literary world.

Hirsch recently made an announcement that his beloved Bill Cipher would make a grand return in The Book of Bill, a new novel told from the triangular terror’s perspective. Along with being one of the very few Disney projects to warrant a mature-audiences warning, it shows that Disney might have more interest in a return than some might think.

A report from The Direct elaborated on the reality of season 3’s future, but one quote from Hirsch himself might be the biggest tell. Although no announcement has officially been made by the creator or the studio, Hirsch stated the following.

"I think Disney has, to my understanding, sort of shuttered their interactive department and is very protective of their IP. And I've never had the chance to really get my hands in a video game space for these characters. This is one of the things where I regret that I don't own 'Gravity Falls.' Cause if I did, I would pair up with a sick indie studio and make the world's greatest 'Gravity Falls' game. Because I don't own 'Gravity Falls,' it's up to Disney to decide what they do with that IP…"

If the ball is indeed in Disney’s court, as pointed out by Hirsch’s own words, and Disney let him get super dark in a new book about the series’ resident one-liner spewing demon, wouldn’t a third season or spinoff be the logical next step? Stranger things have happened, especially in Gravity Falls.

Inside the Magic reached out to Hirsch for comment about the Book of Bill, but received no response at the time of publishing.

What do you think Disney will do with Hirsch’s series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!