‘Gravity Falls’ Spinoff Gets Official Content Warning From Disney

Gravity Falls is one of the most talked-about Disney series to hit our screens in the past few years, and it looks like the story is far from finished as Bill Cipher returns.

Recently, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch revealed that fans would indeed get the chance to return to the Mystery Shack in the form of The Book of Bill, a new novel told from the point of view of the show’s beloved triangular demon. Amidst the excitement of the show’s extensive fanbase, one recent reveal further heightens the intensity.

Bill Cipher is easily one of the most enigmatic, entertaining, and evil creatures to ever rise from Disney Animation, so why wouldn’t fans want to read about his perspective? Fans of the show will undoubtedly jump at the chance to pick up this official Gravity Falls tie-in, but it’s going to go much darker than the original series.

Gravity Falls: For Adult Eyes Only

The official description from Disney Books reads as follows,

“The demon that terrorized Gravity Falls is back from the great beyond to finally tell his side of the story in The Book of Bill, written by none other than Bill Cipher himself.” “Inside, Bill sheds light on his bizarre origins, his sinister effects on human history, the Pines family’s most embarrassing secrets, and the key to overthrowing the world (laid out in a handy step-by-step guide). This chaotic and beautifully illustrated tome contains baffling riddles, uncrackable ciphers, lost Journal 3 pages, ways to cheat death, the meaning of life, and a whole chapter on Silly Straws. But most importantly, The Book of Bill is deeply, deeply cursed.”

That’s all par for the course, particularly for fans of the animated series and it’s darker themes. However, things take an especially strange term when Disney issues the following statement towards the end of the description.

“Beware: This book travels to dimensions meant for older readers.”

Gravity Falls was no stranger to dark subject matter, with and without the supernatural entities. However, Bill is one of the strangest and most dangerous entities in Disney Channel history. His ability to warp the fabric of Dipper and Mable’s reality with mischievous and sadistic glee makes Loki look like Mr. Rogers. Of course his perspective would be just as twisted and dark.

While fans won’t get the full story until the book releases in July 2024, this is a nearly unheard of move from the Walt Disney Company. Although there has been a push for the studio to release more content for an adult audience, a novel written by a cartoon eldritch horror was probably not what most had in mind.

