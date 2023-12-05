EPCOT Attraction Suspended Forever, Goes Out With a “Whimper”

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each park offers unforgettable attractions, amazing rides, delicious food, and a whole lot of magic that you simply can’t miss. However, EPCOT may be one of the coolest, if not the coolest parks to visit at the resort.

EPCOT is home to so many wonderful experiences that it can be quite a daunting park to visit. EPCOT was the second theme park to open at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and features a wide range of attractions. The park is broken up into different areas: World Nature, World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Showcase.

Guests will find a ton of activities to enjoy at each land, ranging from incredible rides to authentic cultural experiences. The newest addition to EPCOT is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Opening back in 2022, this ride became the first-ever roller coaster featured at EPCOT and has quickly become a fan favorite at the Walt Disney World Resort. The ride takes guests on a journey alongside Marvel’s loveable crew of misfits Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Shakira (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Groot (Vin Diesel).

EPCOT is also home to an incredible selection of shows and live entertainment, with one show having its final performance this week. That’s right, EPCOT Forever has been officially canceled, with Tuesday, December 5, 2023, marking the final showing.

Late last year at D23, Disney announced that in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, EPCOT Forever, an extraordinary nighttime show would be coming to EPCOT at Disney World. This show would replace Harmonious, which was the show featured at EPCOT at the time. Harmonious quickly became one of the most hated and criticized theme park shows in The Walt Disney Company’s history and only lasted around a year.

Unfortunately, EPCOT Forever also failed to resonate with fans. On the show’s final night, there was hardly a crowd. One fan took a photo of the crowd watching the final show, saying it was going out with a “whimper.”

EPCOT Forever is going out with a whimper, there’s not really any crowds and it starts in five minutes. I guess you can only do so many “final shows” until the appeal wears off. pic.twitter.com/4B6NPRv7wk — DreamfinderGuy (@DreamfinderGuy) December 5, 2023

EPCOT Forever felt more like a show to hold guests and fans over until a proper replacement for Harmonious was created. On EPCOT Forever’s final date, fans stated that they “wouldn’t miss” it at all.

Goodbye, EPCOT Forever. I won’t miss you. https://t.co/yEdG5QaCA2 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) December 5, 2023

EPCOT Forever originally debuted in 2021, and the version that played in 2023 was very similar. For many fans, the last “true” nighttime spectacular at EPCOT was Illuminations: Reflections of Earth, which was a dazzling display of fireworks and lights in a show that honored all countries, cultures, and people groups.

What’s your favorite show at EPCOT? What’s your favorite theme park at Disney World?