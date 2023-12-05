Josh Gad Confirms He’s Leaving Iconic Role

Actor Josh Gad has become a Disney legend and popular figure in Hollywood because of his work in several top blockbusters.

Gad’s career took off with his Broadway debut in the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in 2007, where he showcased his comedic prowess. His talent eventually caught the attention of Disney, leading to his breakthrough role as the voice of Olaf, the lovable snowman in the animated musical Frozen (2013). The film became a massive success, with Gad’s performance as Olaf receiving widespread acclaim for its humor and heartwarming charm.

The Frozen franchise has transcended cinematic success to become a cultural phenomenon. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the first film introduced audiences to the enchanting kingdom of Arendelle and its memorable characters, particularly the spirited sisters Elsa and Anna. The film’s heartwarming narrative, accompanied by the chart-topping anthem “Let It Go,” catapulted it into global acclaim, winning two Academy Awards and captivating audiences of all ages. The success of Frozen led to the release of its equally well-received sequel, Frozen II (2019), delving deeper into the origins of Elsa’s powers and expanding the franchise’s magical universe. Beyond the films, Frozen has become a multimedia franchise, encompassing merchandise, theme park attractions, and theatrical productions.

The success of Frozen propelled Gad into the spotlight, and he continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. His dynamic performances in films like Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017) showcased his ability to seamlessly transition between genres.

Gad is set to reprise his role as Olaf in Frozen III, which Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed is in the works. It’s expected that Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) will all reprise their roles. However, it seems that the beloved actor will not be returning to another popular role.

In addition to his film roles, Gad ventured into television, co-creating the animated musical comedy series Central Park. Premiering on Apple TV+ in May 2020, the show was a collaborative effort between Gad, Loren Bouchard, and Nora Smith. Gad not only co-created the series but also lent his voice to the character Birdie, the busker narrator.

Despite the initial success and positive reception, the animated musical comedy series is facing an unfortunate end after three seasons on Apple TV+, according to reports from Deadline. The show centered around the Tillerman-Hunter family’s adventures as they tried to save Central Park from an elderly heiress’s ambitious development plans.

Josh Gad took to social media to confirm the disheartening news of the show’s cancellation. In response to a fan’s inquiry about the series returning, Gad shared the somber update on Threads, stating, “Sadly, it’s done.”

Central Park not only featured Gad’s vocal talents but also boasted an impressive voice cast, including Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci, and Emmy Raver-Lampman. The series, with a total of 39 episodes spanning three seasons, entertained audiences with its unique blend of music, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling.

