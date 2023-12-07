Check Your Mail, Because Disney World Might’ve Sent You a Gift

Check your mail! Walt Disney World Resort recently selected Annual Passholders for an exclusive holiday-themed gift.

Walt Disney World Resort offers four Annual Passes that grant access to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. For Florida residents, they include the Pixie Dust Pass ($439), Pirate Pass ($799), Sorcerer Pass ($999), and Incredi-Pass ($1,449). Each allows theme park access with varying merchandise, food, and parking discounts. Some include blockout dates.

Out-of-state residents without a Disney Vacation Club contract are only eligible for the Incredi-Pass and must pay in full at the time of purchase. No blockout dates apply to this Annual Pass, but Park Pass Reservations are required for all visits until select days starting in January 2024.

Walt Disney World Resort occasionally gifts Annual Passholders exclusive merchandise, like magnets or cups. Most of the time, guests must pick up their gift at a Disney theme park or Disney Springs while supplies last.

This holiday season, though, the Central Florida Disney park mailed a holiday gift to select Annual Passholders: Disney wrapping paper and gift tags. Reddit user u/Spacetime_Inspector shared these photos of the festive gift wrap:

“Any other APs get some surprise WDW themed wrapping paper in the mail today?” they asked. “Was pleasantly surprised to find these in my mailbox. Feels like a long long time since they gave away a free AP perk without making you sign up for a VQ at Disney Springs or stand in a long line at EPCOT.”

“The paper is really good quality too,” the Annual Passholder added.

The tags include art inspired by the four Disney theme park icons: Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The wrapping paper features drawings of Disney Characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Figment, Dumbo, Ortensia, and Orange Bird.

Other Walt Disney World Resort Passholders replied, confirming that not everyone received the holiday present.

“It’s pretty cute,” said u/AfterTheNightIWakeUp. “Only one though, despite two APs on two accounts here.”

“I literally never get any of this stuff,” u/lunabug37 replied. “I also never got my magnets.”

Those Annual Passholders who received the holiday surprise were thrilled.

“My 3 yr old is going to love seeing his gifts wrapped in Mickey paper,” u/mellovescats said.

“It’s too nice to use,” u/JMarie113 wrote. “I’m saving it for something special one day.”

Looking to become an Annual Passholder? Check out Walt Disney World Resort’s Annual Pass options here.

Did you receive the Annual Passholder-exclusive wrapping paper from Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts on the gift with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.