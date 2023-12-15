Disney Granted Permission to Demolish Multiple Theme Park Locations

Several permits have been filed by Disney, indicating demolition has been planned for certain areas at Disneyland Park.

Related: The Non-Negotiable Disney World Dining Reservation You Must Book

In an update to our previous reports regarding permits at the Disneyland Paris Resort, several new filings reveal that parts of the resort are set to be demolished very soon.

Much like the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Disneyland Paris features two theme parks and a large shopping and dining district. The two theme parks are Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and while Disneyland Paris is one of the smaller Disney resorts, there’s still lots of fun to be had and magic to experience.

One of the newest additions to the Disneyland Paris Resort is Avengers Campus.

Related: Disneyland Closes Beloved Theme Park Attraction Forever

Avengers Campus is a Marvel fan’s dream come true, with the land featuring several attractions and encounters with their favorite characters from Marvel Studios. The land is almost identical to the version found at Disney California Adventure in California, with the exception of one attraction. Walt Disney Studios Park is often considered to be one of the “worst” Disney theme parks in terms of attendance and overall guest satisfaction. The addition of Avengers Campus really helped make Walt Disney Studios a better park, adding some must-do experiences to the already incredible European resort.

However, certain parts of the resort are set to change very soon. As reported by DLP Works, an account dedicated to finding the latest scoops on Disneyland Paris, permits have been granted regarding the demolition of certain structures at the resort.

[News] ⚠️🚨 «Creation of a control hall and demolition of tents and kiosks» Building Permit has been granted on November 16, 2023.🚨⚠️

(PC 77111 23 00033) https://t.co/3Xyl8DZFyi pic.twitter.com/VyJVbOnv4y — DLP Works (@DLPWorks) December 11, 2023

The permits detail the creation of a control hall and the demolition of tents and kiosks. These structures are all located in the hotel area of the resort.

Disneyland Paris is an incredible resort that we highly recommend you visit, and hopefully, these changes make it that much better. It’s filled to the brim with magical rides, attractions, and experiences, ranging from unique adventures to fan-favorite classics. Disneyland Paris has all of the most iconic Disney rides, such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and a beautiful rendition of “it’s a small world.”

The Disneyland Paris Resort opened in 1992 and quickly became one of the most stunning Disney resorts, thanks in part to its magnificent version of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney park?