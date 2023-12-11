Disneyland Closes Beloved Theme Park Attraction Forever

A fan-favorite attraction at the Disneyland Resort closed forever this week.

Following our original reports here at Inside the Magic, a beloved and incredibly unique attraction at the Disneyland Resort has permanently closed, with new updates coming later this week.

The Disneyland Resort is made up of two incredible theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Guests will find some absolutely stunning experiences at both of these theme parks, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to magical encounters with their favorite Disney characters. Disneyland is also home to Downtown Disney, a huge district dedicated to shopping and dining. With Disneyland in Anaheim, California, being the first Disney resort, guests will also find some of the most legendary and iconic attractions of all time here, like the original versions of Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world.

Unfortunately, one stunning attraction is now permanently closed to guests, one that quietly became a fan-favorite.

At the Sorcerors Workshop in Disney California Adventure, guests are invited by Disney to “Discover how Disney animators bring some of your favorite characters to life.” The Beast’s Library is part of this experience, offering guests a chance to step into the world of Beauty and the Beast (1991). “Enter a chamber modeled after the Beast’s secret library from Beauty and the Beast and interact with an enchanted book to discover which Disney character your personality most resembles,” states Disney on its official website.

As part of the expansion of the Disney Imagination Campus, Beast’s Library will be converted into a new space used for various events and activities.

Beast’s Library was officially closed to guests on December 10. Disney Imagination Campus will take over the spot on December 15, 2023.

“Through our unique curriculum and learning environment, we are committed to fostering creative thinking, fearless exploration and, of course, Disney magic,” states Disney when describing the Imagination Campus. “It is our mission to provide students with the tools they need to express themselves creatively and academically and to prepare them for real-world challenges.”

Ride and attraction closures are nothing new, with it being an unfortunate side effect of operating theme parks for so long. While it’s always sad to see your favorite ride close forever, you can rest easy knowing that Walt Disney Imagineering has something special in store. Ride closures are not just a sad reality at the Disney parks, with other major theme park resorts also having to close down attractions from time to time, like Universal Studios, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, SeaWorld, and Dollywood.

We’re incredibly sad that such a cool and unique spot at the Disneyland Resort has closed forever. We hope that a new spot opens up that gives guests a similar experience.

