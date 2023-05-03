Disney Files New Construction Permit at Theme Park

Disney recently filed a new construction permit, one that will affect a major element of the theme parks.

It may surprise some of you that Disney Parks can be found outside of America. Guests all across the world can visit Disney, with Resorts located in Asia and Europe. Disneyland Paris is especially interesting, featuring one of the most beautiful versions of Sleeping Beauty Castle at its center.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is full of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, some of which are exclusive to the Resort. For starters, Disneyland Park features what is arguably the prettiest castle in all of the Disney Parks and Resorts, showing off a stunning take on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Below it, Guests will find a full walkthrough attraction, complete with an encounter with a fierce dragon.

The Resort has been undergoing lots of changes recently, both in its Parks and its facilities. The Disneyland Paris Resort even has its own version of Disney Springs, called Disney Village.

Disney construction crews have been hard at work on a number of various areas throughout the Resort, with several permits being filed. Recently, another permit was filed, this time targeting the Disneyland Paris hotel.

In March of 2023, a building Permit was filed by Disney, detailing a huge overhaul of Studio 1 at Walt Disney Studios Park. Part of the overhaul will include the interior redevelopment of the Lights, Camera, and Hollywood buildings, as well as exterior spaces.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has seen its fair share of updates and upgrades recently, with the biggest one coming last year. Much like the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Disneyland Paris welcomed its own version of Avengers Campus last summer.

This Marvel-centric land features all of your favorite superheroes and characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Loki, and Doctor Strange, just to name a few. The land also features two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth.

