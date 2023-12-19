Disney Gives BTS Look at Exhaustive Splash Mountain Replacement

In a recent Disney 100th anniversary television special, the Walt Disney Company gave a behind-the-scenes look at the new Splash Mountain replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

One of the most controversial moves for Disney Parks in 2023 was the closing of Splash Mountain. While many fans are excited for the aquatic tribute to Song of the South (1946) to get a facelift, others are upset that one of their favorite attractions is being removed completely, along with any reference to Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox, or Brer Bear.

Still, others are even more excited that a more recent classic, The Princess and the Frog (2009), is finally getting its moment in the theme park spotlight. The new attraction, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, follows Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen as they take guests through the New Orleans Bayou. And fans recently got a sneak peek at what was to come.

Disney Gives a Sneak Peek at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on Television Special

During a special edition of 20/20 called Disney 100: A Century Dreams (2023) on ABC, Disney shared some behind-the-scenes images of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is coming to New Orleans Square at Disneyland Resort in California and the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The stills didn’t show much, only a singular pastoral scene of a shack in a grassy area near the water with a giant tree. On top of this, viewers got a close-up shot of some leaves. While this doesn’t show any popular Princess and the Frog characters like Mama Odie or Louis the Alligator, it’s still nice to see an incredible attention to detail that Walt Disney Imagineering is known for.

Disney shared a new look inside Tiana's Bayou Adventure during a special edition of 20/20 titled 'Disney 100: A Century of Dreams' that aired Friday night on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Vwc917ldi5 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 18, 2023

In fact, you can even see some Disney Imagineers working directly on the ride, wearing golden construction helmets that every Disney fanatic is probably dreaming of owning right now.

Most fans seemed to like the details, noting the emphasis on natural realism instead of cartoony set pieces which will make the more magical moments stand out even more. However, another group of fans noticed that the parts shown to viewers looked suspiciously similar to another beloved Disney attraction.

Fans Think New Splash Mountain Looks Like Pirates of the Caribbean

Looking at the images going around online, people can tell that the people working on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are focusing on the most minute details of the ride. Fans are also noticing that the section shown looks a lot like the beginning of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Numerous commenters on X (formerly Twitter) noted how similar the section of the new ride was to the beginning of the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean. For context, one user even shared a view of the quiet, swamp area from the Blue Bayou restaurant in Disneyland Resort.

Looks like Pirates / Blue Bayou pic.twitter.com/fhCFif9ySJ — Fe (@bwaybaby91) December 18, 2023

Some people may be using this as a way to disparage the reimagining of a beloved former attraction, but there are plenty of explanations for why this is so similar. First of all, it helps connect the theming of the New Orleans Square area, specifically focusing on the swamp. Also, this more basic, calm section could serve as a base before guests venture into the more magical and fantastical sections, much like Pirates of the Caribbean.

Finally, we as the audience have no idea what stage of construction these photos come from. Given how long it takes to make a television program, these could have been from the early parts of development. We’ll honestly never know. The only thing Disney fans do know is that Walt Disney Imagineers are going to put everything they’ve got to make this a memorable experience.

