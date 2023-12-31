Disney Adults Attempt to Sink Boat Ride Filled with Children, Guests “Terrified”

At Disneyland, one group of adults recently attempted to sink the boat while riding “it’s a small world”, a child-friendly attraction, while the entire ordeal was caught on tape.

Disneyland, a magical destination for visitors of all ages, has many attractions for guests little to big. Among the most popular and iconic rides are classics like Space Mountain, an exhilarating indoor roller coaster set in outer space, and Pirates of the Caribbean, a boat ride through a swashbuckling pirate adventure. The enchanting dark ride (with an awfully long wait time), Peter Pan’s Flight, takes guests on a journey over London and Neverland, while the Haunted Mansion offers a delightfully spooky experience inside Master Gracey’s home.

For young children, Disneyland features multiple age-appropriate rides that ensure a magical and safe experience.

Fantasyland is a treasure trove for the little ones, offering attractions like Dumbo the Flying Elephant, a whimsical flying carousel, and “it’s a small world,” a boat ride showcasing diverse cultures through singing animatronic dolls. The Mad Tea Party invites young ones to spin around in colorful teacups, and the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh takes families on a gentle journey through the Hundred Acre Wood. These enchanting rides create lasting memories for the youngest visitors to Disneyland, unless another guest does something to ruin that experience.

Over the past year, we have seen more fights break out at the Disney parks, with guest behavior hitting an all-time low. Just last year, Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Resort instituted a “courtesy” policy following two brawls at Magic Kingdom Park.

This courtesy section reads:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

Despite Disney’s efforts, we are still seeing unruly behaviour at the parks. Just a few months ago, at Disneyland, authorities had to get involved after a bloody brawl broke out in the happiest place on earth. Not only were criminal charges issues, but lifetime bans to the parks as well.

Now, a video has surfaced online showing guests attempting to sink their boat while riding “it’s a small world”, one of the Disney attractions that we shared is suitable for all ages, meaning it boasts many young children.

While riding any Disney attraction, guests are told to keep their arms and legs in the ride vehicle at all times in order to avoid an injury. Just last week, we saw one young guests break that rule on Zootopia: Hot Pursuit in Shanghai Disneyland, and they ended up pinned down under the ride vehicle.

Disney Scoop Guy (@disneyscoopguy) shared a video of their ride on “it’s a small world” this holiday season, and noted that they were terrified while riding due to the behavior on the boat in front of them. Their caption simply read, “I can’t believe this actually happened”. The video has since gone viral, displaying this dangerous behavior, with many shaming the guests who were breaking the rules in the comment section.

In the video, we can clearly see that the guests inside the boat in the middle rows are attempting to rock the boat quite heavily. At one point, the guests even grab hold of the outer guards on the attraction, which is incredibly dangerous as someone could get their hand pinned and stuck in the ride, to try and lean heavily in one direction, nearly lifting the other side out of the water.

The TikToker shares how their boat was getting ready to crash into the boat in front of them, leaving all of the guests worried. In the boat in front, we can see what appears to also be some very small guests, likely children.

Typically, when guests are behaving this way while on a Disney ride, cast members will speak out over the speaker system or stop the ride, but in this case, the TikToker noted that no cast member ever spoke out while this was occurring for over 90 seconds.

One commenter on the post noted that they once had this happen to them while riding Pirates of the Caribbean. Luckily, in that scenario, cast members stopped the ride as others were screaming for help.

According to the knowledge of the poster, it seems that these guests face no reprimands after getting off the attraction.

Most recently, we did see another issue take place on “it’s a small world” when a guest got out of the boat, and ended up streaking on the attraction. He was later caught and arrested.

Guests should be advised that actions like this will not only leave the guilty party at risk for injury, but others around them as well.

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this article’s publishing.

Have you noticed unruly guest behavior at the Disney parks as of late?