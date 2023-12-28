“A Christmas Miracle,” Universal Studios Icon Returns to Orlando

The Universal Studios resort in Florida has received a major upgrade just in time for Christmas.

The Universal Orlando Resort is famous for a lot of things, but the most famous image fans have of this destination and company, in general, may just be the iconic globe at the front of the parks. Universal’s spinning globe is one of the most iconic logos and branding images in the entire world, making it a no-brainer to include it at the actual Universal Studios theme parks. The Universal Globe stands tall amongst other Florida landmarks like Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. Unfortunately, the globe outside of the Universal Orlando Resort was shut off for necessary maintenance.

Thankfully, this globe has been restored and is spinning once again. You can take a look at the globe in action thanks to a clip from avid theme park photographer bioreconstruct:

bioreconstruct referred to this as a “Christmas miracle,” and we honestly have to agree with them. This massive globe is the first thing guests see and think of when they hear Universal Studios, so first impressions here are incredibly important. As they stated in the original tweet, the globe was in refurbishment for several weeks, and we honestly were not sure when or if it would return to its former glory. But we’re glad that it’s finally back at the resort, and on Christmas day, no less!

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some truly remarkable and unique experiences, ranging from frightening thrill rides like VelociCoaster to iconic and historic attractions such as Jurassic Park River Adventure. The resort features two exciting theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, both of which allow guests to immerse themselves in some of the best theme park experiences in the country, let alone the state of Florida.

This resort is Walt Disney World’s biggest competition, bringing in millions of guests every year. It ranks in the same popularity as Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, only being beaten by the Magic Kingdom. But this may all soon change when Epic Universe officially opens. This massive expansion will act as the third theme park at the resort and will feature some truly incredible new rides, attractions, locations, and experiences for guests to enjoy.

Among these new locations will be SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, as well as an entire land dedicated to the How To Train Your Dragon franchise. Epic Universe is set to open sometime in 2025, and we can’t wait to finally experience it. For more information regarding Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, click here to see our coverage.

