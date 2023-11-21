Spider-Man Ditching Marvel Cinematic Universe for Sony, Report Says

The next Spider-Man film from Marvel may be a little bit different to its predecessors.

Of all the superheroes to take to the big screen, few have been recast as rapidly as Spider-Man. While Tobey Maguire became cinema’s first friendly neighborhood Spider-Man under Sam Raimi in 2002, Andrew Garfield took over the role 10 years later in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012).

By the end of the decade, however, Garfield was out and our new – and current – Spider-Man was in. Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and has since portrayed the character in five additional installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland’s most recent appearance came in the billion-dollar blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). For the first time ever, the film crossed over with pre-MCU Marvel properties, seeing Maguire and Garfield return as their respective Peter Parkers as a part of a multiversal plot.

Since then, there have been countless rumors as to whether Maguire or Garfield will reprise their roles once again. Some theorized that Andrew Garfield would portray the Spider-Man in the world of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in the Venom franchise. This would make him the canonical Spider-Man of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and potentially allow Venom and Spider-Man to reunite on the big screen for the first time since Spider-Man 3 (2007).

However, it seems like that could happen with or without Garfield. According to a rumor from industry insider Daniel Richtman, the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home will have more to do with Sony’s Spider-Man Universe than the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That could mean that Spider-Man 4 will see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on screen with the likes of Hardy’s Eddie Brock – or even characters from the upcoming Madame Web (2024), which will see Dakota Johnson debut as Cassandra “Cassie” Webb, AKA Madame Web, and Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, AKA Spider-Woman.

Less likely is the possibility of seeing Holland unite with Morbius following the box office bomb that was the 2022 film starring Jared Leto. Morbius currently holds an approval rating of 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last time we saw Holland’s Peter Parker, he was embarking upon a new life after his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) forgot his identity as a result of spell making everyone forget that he’s Peter Parker. Having lost his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), he’s forced to face New York City as a lone vigilante.

How exactly this will overlap with the Sony-verse remains to be seen. However, the mid-credits scene of No Way Home did show Eddie Brock returning to his universe while leaving a bit of the Venom symbiote behind, which could be a major clue. There have also been rumors that Maguire and Garfield could return in Avengers: Secret Wars (whenever the film does get around to being made).

If Holland is playing a bigger part in the Sony-verse, the question is whether he’ll continue to be a flagship in the Avengers of the MCU. Since the departure of Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America (Chris Evans), Spider-Man is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-running heroes. Considering how much the MCU has struggled in recent years, losing a pillar like that could be devastating to the franchise.

Do you think Tom Holland’s Spider-Man should play a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony-verse? Let us know in the comments!