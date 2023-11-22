New Pandora Location Opens at Walt Disney World

A brand new destination is now open to guests at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is no stranger to change, with brand-new experiences right around the corner. Even the most passionate Disney park fans may spot something new that they didn’t see last time, with The Walt Disney Company, along with Walt Disney Imagineering, putting great emphasis on keeping things “fresh.”

In line with this mission statement comes a new and exciting Pandora location at Walt Disney World.

While there are only four theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort, each one stands on its own in terms of storytelling, theming, and their overall fun factor. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is notorious for its incredible selection of adrenaline-pumping rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Disney’s Animal Kingdom also has a great selection of rides like Expedition Everest and Avatar Flight of Passage as well as some truly breathtaking scenery.

Magic Kingdom is the most famous theme park at Walt Disney World and arguably the entire world, bringing in millions of guests each and every year. Magic Kingdom has consistently been the most visited theme park destination on Earth, beating out the likes of other Disney resorts as well as its major competitors like Six Flags and Universal Studios.

EPCOT is by far the most unique theme park at the resort, featuring dozens of attractions, shops, and restaurants for travel-hungry guests to explore. Half of EPCOT works as a traditional theme park, with a large chunk of land being dedicated to World Showcase.

EPCOT has transformed the most out of any of the four theme parks in Walt Disney World and continues to change to this very day. The most recent addition to the park is a new, dedicated Pandora storefront at Port of Entry. This official opening comes with new signage and exterior decorations on the store’s building.

Pandora is a well-represented brand at Walt Disney World, with a store located at both Disney Springs and Magic Kingdom. This new store marks the first Pandora-focused store to open at EPCOT, and we are super excited.

EPCOT is known for its wide range of shopping experiences, with this new Pandora storefront only expanding the number of goodies for eager guests. Port of Entry still offers a variety of other merchandise as well as the ever-popular Dooney & Bourke bags.

Will you be visiting this new location soon? What’s your favorite spot to shop at in Walt Disney World?