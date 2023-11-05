‘Loki’ Secretly Replaces ‘Thor’ Actors Amid Marvel Madness

Despite making some crazy stories focused on the Multiverse and the threat of Kang the Conqueror, Loki Season 2 presents some new actors that could replace some major characters, with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki possibly realizing the change.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Loki are some of the best MCU characters. If it weren’t for their first adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki wouldn’t have gone down his villainous path of taking on Earth against the Avengers. After failing to conquer the planet, Loki is banished to Asgard when the Dark Elves come to attack his home. This leads to an unlikely alliance between Thor and Loki that ends with the two brothers at odds with each other in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), but everything once Loki dies to Thanos.

Thor worked as hard as he could to save those he could after Loki’s death, realizing his brother wasn’t coming back. It’s also the turning point for Loki because after the battle of New York in Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Hulk didn’t want to use the stairs and allowed the Tesseract to disappear with Loki, and then the TVA showed up to deal with him.

Now, Loki’s life is completely different, but Season 2 of his own show reveals just how dangerous life in the Multiverse can be without He Who Remains keeping order. In a shocking turn of events in Episode 4, “Heart of the TVA,” Loki fails to keep the TVA safe with the Time Loom exploding and leaving him to solve the problem without his friends. If you haven’t watched Episode 5, “Science/Fiction,” it would be best for you to watch the episodes before continuing on because there are some major spoilers incoming.

Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylive (Sophia Di Martino), and Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) are essential to Loki’s plan to save the TVA, but he also needs Casey and B-15 to finish the job. So Loki finds them on the timeline and brings them all to the same place, but the shocking thing is seeing Mobius’s life. First, we see him as a salesman for Jet Skis, which makes a lot of sense. Then, Loki reappears after time slipping to see Mobius with his two sons.

One of them is interested in causing destruction with a lighter, and the other one is trying to strike a deal with his father and has a love for snakes. Both of these boys resemble Thor and Loki quite well at a young age. Some might consider it a stretch to think that these two boys could be the two Norse gods in a separate timeline. Still, fans see Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) on the sacred timeline back in the 1800s as Victor Timely, so it’s not too wild to imagine one universe where the boys would grow up in the suburbs of America. While nothing might happen with the odd coincidence, it does add a special connection between Loki and Mobius.

He sees the two sons, and it’s not hard to imagine the God of Mischief seeing his best friend as possibly being like his own adoptive father, Odin for him. This moment might be nothing for some fans, but after all that he has gone through, Loki surely misses his family, and seeing Mobius with his son must remind him of his own family. The two boys might actually be their universe’s Loki and Thor if Marvel wanted them to.

