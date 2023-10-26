Taika Waititi Reportedly Replaced for ‘Thor 5’

According to a trusted industry insider, Marvel Studios could be abandoning fan-favorite Thor: Ragnarok (2017) director Taika Waititi for the upcoming Thor 5 after his latest collaboration with the superhero studio largely missed the mark with audiences.

Saying Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) flopped with viewers would be a massive understatement, to say the least, marking yet another lackluster installment in Marvel’s highly controversial Phase Four.

It’s hard to pin down what exactly went wrong with the film. Still, many have argued that the studio gave Waititi too much creative freedom after he successfully reinvented the titular God of Thunder in Ragnarok, while its leading man, Chris Hemsworth himself, admitted that even he found the movie to be “too silly.”

Expanding Thor’s corner of the MCU has always been full of hits-or-misses, with the so-so Thor (2011) and Alan Taylor’s gritty Thor: The Dark World (2013) not exactly dazzling moviegoers with their bland characterizations of Thor, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Co.

But on the heels of Avengers: Endgame (2019), which capped off both the Infinity Saga and Thor’s heartfelt character arc, Love and Thunder felt like a tonally unserious Ragnarok redux that undermined the severity of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Blip, Loki’s sacrifice, and even Jane Foster’s cancer diagnosis.

Despite boasting an impressive cast, including Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, on top of pulling plot threads directly from critically acclaimed Marvel comic book runs such as Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor and Thor: God of Thunder, Waititi’s fourth Thor outing went a little off the rails, resulting in a disjointed story that proved that there could indeed be too much of a good thing, even if all the right ingredients were there to start with.

While not an outright failure by any means, the movie earned a meager rating on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that viewers weren’t exactly sold on this goofier, over-the-top version of Thor. Waititi has even addressed the Love and Thunder criticism, where he admitted that he “struggled” when adapting Jane’s illness into a feature-length film, which made for “especially tense” storytelling.

Still, the movie undeniably laid the foundation for future Thor installments, teasing a team-up between Thor and his adopted daughter, Love (played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Hemsworth), and a clash with Hercules (Brett Goldstein).

More recently, with buzzy crossover events like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) on the not-do-distant horizon, it sounds like Thor could be making his MCU comeback sooner than expected if a new report is to be trusted.

According to reliable Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman (via @ThorUpdate on X), not only has Marvel Studios officially green-lit a fifth Thor movie, but apparently, is also “currently searching” for a different director to take over the franchise from Waititi: