Guest Slammed for Concerns About Universal Orlando Face Scanning System

A newly introduced system at the Universal Orlando Resort has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism from guests for weeks. However, other fans are fighting back, saying that it makes the entry process quicker, and is no different than what most people experience on a day-to-day basis anyway.

Previously, guests arriving at the Universal Orlando Resort would have to provide their ticket to be scanned, and then, similar to the process at Walt Disney World, would be asked to scan their finger, in order to connect the ticket to get to that guest.

In an attempt to make the process smoother and quicker for guests waiting to enter the park, Universal unveiled a new digital face-scanning system last month. The Disneyland Resort in California has been operating with a similar system for several years, photographing guests after scanning their passes in order to provide facial recognition. The process at Universal Orlando is similar, although it has drawn ire and contention from some recent guests.

One such guest took to the Universal Orlando sub-Reddit recently to explain their situation, and their confusion at the system. However, rather than being met with support and similar opinions, the guest was met with strong backlash about holding up the line.

u/Terrible_Ad7887 asked:

“Curious if I’m the only one who doesn’t like this, we went 3 weeks ago and they tried to scan my 13, 10, and 8 year old. We told them no and they went and compared their passes to their age on some computer and came back. We held the line up for 3-4 minutes and they acted like it was a big inconvenience . I’ve read the images are added to an image profile each time you visit so they build a library of images to improve recognition. I got blasted last time I opposed this on another thread. Am I a crazy conspiracy theorist or are there others out there that feel this is ridiculous intrusion for a theme park entry?”

Face scanning entry

byu/Terrible_Ad7887 inUniversalOrlando

The comments were quick to jump on the concerned parent. “I truly don’t know who you’re looking for sympathy here? This is common in many places and you were being a big inconvenience to workers who have no hand in putting these policies in place, but are paid to enforce them. If you don’t want to play by the rules, don’t expect to get to play the game,” said u/avereforza.

“You and your children were recorded/photographed several hundred times on your way to and from the park. There’s not much you can do about it, other than never go out. I don’t think it’s a big ask,” replied u/Horror-Brilliant2061.

“I mean… holding up the line is kind of an inconvenience. It’s completely in your rights to not let them face scan your kids if you don’t want. But it is thir [sic] system now, so if you request an alternative, you’ve got to expect it to be an inconvenience and a hassle,” replied u/Coffee_gollum.

However, others were a little more empathetic with the poster. u/plantman1358 responded, “No I’m sure there are others that feel this way.I can understand why you might fear this but as others have said, it’s a bit too late to be concerned about your privacy or any potential issues.”

Although it is a new system and is sure to be slow while working out the kinks and issues in its early stages, the Universal Resort seems to be sure that it will help guests entering both parks in the future. Again, it is similar to what guests already face over at Disneyland, and it is sure to be just a matter of time before the Walt Disney World Resort, and Universal Studios Hollywood roll out similar systems.

Going through this process at a theme park isn’t worrisome, especially according to many of the guests in the comments of the post. However, if you are concerned about the new system for yourself, or your family, be sure to let guest relations or a main entrance team member know as soon as possible so that they can assist you without affecting the rest of the line.

What do you think about the new process at Universal Orlando? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.