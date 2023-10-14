Guests Baffled After Popular Universal Orlando Attraction Boasts a 980-Minute Wait Time

A Universal attraction raised some eyebrows after a 980-minute wait time was posted to the official Universal Orlando Resort app.

In case you’ve missed any theme park news surrounding Universal Orlando Resort, here is a quick compilation of everything happening at the theme parks. First, Universal is gearing up to assemble its governing district similar to Walt Disney World Resort and its Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis currently runs. The special taxing district is being assembled to sustain and go along with Epic Universe, which is under construction and will open in the summer of 2025.

Universal is also testing a new facial recognition system that will soon replace thumb-printing checks guests go through before entering the parks. The new system will for sure be ready for Epic Universe but is currently being tested at Islands of Adventure. CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences spoke out on this matter and mentioned how this will make Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe one of the “most technologically advanced parks” yet for Universal.

And lastly, the famous and fantastic Jurassic Park tribute store that ran from May until now has officially shut down as of October 1. The tribute store was met with awe and wonder as it transported guests back to 1993. The entire store was filled with merchandise and memorabilia from the 90s and the hit film that reignited the love for Dinosaurs for millions of fans around the country.

Jurassic World Velocicoaster Shows a Massive Wait Time on the Official Universal App

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is an exhilarating roller coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Florida. This roller coaster boasts several notable distinctions: it is Florida’s fastest and tallest launch roller coaster. It is also recognized as the speediest roller coaster among all Universal Studios parks worldwide.

The ride features two high-speed launches driven by linear synchronous motors, a towering 155-foot (47-meter) top hat, four inversions, and a maximum velocity of 70 mph (110 km/h). Additionally, riders experience a thrilling 12 seconds of airtime during the journey.

While the VelociCoaster offers an adrenaline-pumping experience, it maintains accessibility that ensures it’s not excessively frightening. The absence of dark elements or intense drops contributes to its approachability. However, parents should note that it may still be relatively low for young children.

For those interested in experiencing this remarkable coaster, there is a minimum height requirement of 51 inches, and the ride offers a rider swap option for added convenience.

Before we continue on this story, please be advised:

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Universal Parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Universal Park operations.

On the u/UniversalStudios subreddit page, a guest posted the above image, followed by the following text:

I’m just trying to enjoy my vacation

Some guests were quick to comment that this was likely a glitch in the Universal Orlando Resort app, which resulted in somehow posting a 980-minute wait time, which ended up being over 16 hours long. Usually, the published wait time for this roller coaster is around one hour to one hour and fifteen minutes. This was obviously a glitch, but it still managed to raise tons of guests’ eyebrows as a wait time like this is so unusual; it’s abnormal to have a ride be this long to wait in line for.

If you've never been to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, or Volcano Bay, there is much to see and do. You can see places like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and visit Hogsmeade or Diagon Alley. You can also get on the Hogwarts Express and go from park to park. Universal Studios Orlando Resort offers guests a wide variety of thrills and attractions. Visit destinations like Hogwarts Castle, The Lost Continent, New York, Marvel Super Hero Island, and soon, once Epic Universe opens, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Your vacation shouldn’t have you staying too far from the parks, so you should stay on property at places like Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the Hard Rock Hotel, and many more. Visit the main Universal Orlando Resort website for details and plan your vacation soon. You can also check out our archives, which contain plenty of trip-planning content and merchandise.