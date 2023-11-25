Perhaps one of the most frightening things a guest can experience at a theme park is getting stuck on a roller coaster; for a handful of guests at Universal Orlando Resort, that fear came true earlier this week.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure as well as the Volcano Bay Water Park, and the upcoming Epic Universe, a third park expected to open in the summer of 2025.

At Universal Orlando, guests can experience attractions from some of their favorite franchises, including Jurassic Park, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Despicable Me Minions, and much, much more. In addition, Universal Orlando is often considered the better park for guests looking for more thrilling rides and roller coasters, especially when compared to the Walt Disney World Resort just down the street.

Universal boasts seven roller coasters, including the Incredible Hulk, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. Opening in 2009, Rip Ride Rocket is perhaps one of Universal’s more unique attractions, with the website describing it as “This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out a t 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.”

Previously, guests were allowed to pick up from one of five different genres of music to listen to while enjoying the exhilarating twists, turns, and loops of the track. Songs included were a mix of country, pop, disco, rock, and hip hop. Recently, the coaster came under fire for a couple of different reasons, including an update to its music list, which narrowed the selection greatly from 30 songs to just five, featuring one song for each genre.

On the heels of that announcement, Universal fans were quick to speculate if it meant that the ride’s time was drawing to an end. The coaster has been one of the park’s most controversial for years, with many calling it the “worst in the world,” claiming that it suffers from track issues, consistent breakdowns, and is overall just one of the worst roller coasters in the park.

When riders first leave the loading area, they’re drawn into a 167-foot, nearly 90° vertical climb as they reach the attraction’s peak before being dropped almost straight down and experiencing the rest of the ride. For a group of guests at Universal on Thanksgiving, they experienced some guests’ worst fears.

According to Fox 35, the attraction broke down near the park’s closing time, trapping the guests right at the top of that steep drop. The guests on board were forced to wait for almost an hour staring straight up into the night sky while waiting for a rescue crew. Guests in line for the attraction were turned away, and rescue crews did finally manage to evacuate the guests onboard safely.

Unfortunately, ride breakdowns do happen pretty often, even at a park like Universal or Disney. The attractions to do go through regular maintenance and upkeep as well as consistent checks to ensure safety standards are met across-the-board. Unfortunately, sometimes a freak accident can happen and a ride malfunctions even with people on board.

Thankfully, nobody stuck on the roller coaster was hurt, and the ride seemed to be back up and running today. Comments poured in from people on social media, outraged and horrified about the traumatic incident. This seems to be just another mark against the ride’s future, although its actual fate remains to be seen.

Have you ever gotten stuck on a roller coaster? Share your experience with us in the comments below!