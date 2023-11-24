Guest Recalls “Ruined” Walt Disney World Experience, Blames Disney Adults

Despite prices rising ever higher, it seems as though it has not stopped many people from continuing to enjoy a vacation at the Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resorts.

In fact, there have been complaints about crowds increasing right alongside prices, despite allegations that costs have increased in order to try to thin out crowds and lower attendance. Along with an increase in attendance, many guests have complained about other guest and cast member behavior and attitude, and there have been reports of everything from line jumping to actual fist fights in the places that are also known as the “happiest” and “most magical” places on earth.

Unfortunately, it seems as though these reports are not limited to children who don’t know any better, as many people have reported adults cutting in line or starting fights. There has been much speculation about the “Disney adult” community lately, as arguments have been torn on who the parks are really for. A guest recently took to the Walt Disney World subreddit to explain their recent experience at the parks. “Whats up with the line cutting and adults pushing kids to get to the seating areas,” u/bettyford420 asked before describing their unfortunate experience,

“At WDW right now and the amount of people line cutting is insane!! Here my famiky [sic] is waiting in the 55+ wait stand by line and there are 6+ people cutting in line to “get to their party.” What?! It’s so aggravating and rude! If your whole party isn’t with you when you get in line, then don’t get in line. I hope I’m the only one who thinks like this. [sic] Also, some of the adults are ruining the experience for the kids trying to be first. We were waiting for the Country Bear Jamboree and a grown ass man knocked my child over to get to the seating area when the doors opened. I never knew a grown man would have a thing for animatronic country bears like that. This might be our last trip here because it seems to just get worse and worse.”

Hundreds of comments weighed in on the situation, with several sharing recent encounters of their own. “I know it sounds crazy, but part of the experience used to be going somewhere that everyone was kind, courteous and friendly to each other,” shared u/Intabih1. u/Jagermonsta agreed, saying “I’ve done several trips this year, cruises and a Disney trip and the behavior has been the same everywhere. Parents let their kids run wild, people butt in where ever they want, are rude to workers, just poor behavior all around. I’m not saying it’s everyone but it’s definitely worse than I’ve seen in the past.”

“A lot of people can’t really afford Disney either. Just cause you have the money, doesn’t mean you can afford it. So, many people have the stress of spending money they shouldn’t have,” chimed in u/DxGxAxF. “The ‘I paid good money for this’ mentality is rampant at Disney,” agreed u/Individual-Hunt9547.

Other comments blamed Disney, saying the behavior is “because Disney has chosen not to enforce their own rules” and that “part of the problem is expecting every cast member to act as a bouncer.” It’s unfortunate because Disney cast members already do so much within their roles and work hard to create magic for every guest who enters the park gates. Expecting them to act as security as well, even just according to guest expectations, isn’t fair to them.

A Disney vacation is getting more and more expensive, to the point where it’s nearly a once-in-a-lifetime trip for many people. Dealing with people fighting, pushing, or even just line cutting can negatively impact your experience and the memories of a magical vacation, especially when these issues come from adults just as much as kids. Although the Disney parks are meant to be for everyone, from the young to the young at heart “Disney adults,” it can be frustrating in a situation like the one above where an adult has pushed a child or cut in front of them.

If you experience something like this, be sure to let a cast member know what happened so they can attempt to assist you.

Have you ever been cut in line while waiting at Walt Disney World or Disneyland? Share your experience with us in the comments below!

