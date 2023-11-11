Dwayne Johnson Says He Could Be President, Has Proof

Dwayne Johnson says that he could be the President of the United States if he chose to, and he has numbers that will back him up.

For many people, such a claim might come off as an idle boast, but there is plenty of reason to believe that Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson could be a legitimate presidential contender in some future election (that is if he doesn’t decide to suddenly jump in a primary this year).

The Black Adam (2022) star has often been speculated as a potential presidential candidate, despite his general lack of political positions or experience. However, former presidents Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and former Carmel-by-the-Sea mayor Clint Eastwood (among others) all came to executive prominence after a successful career in show business, so that’s America for you.

In 2017, Dwayne Johnson first told Variety that he was actively considering a presidential run, but not until 2024. At the time, his career as a movie star was simply too busy, he explained, saying, “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

However, things are a little different for Dwayne Johnson in 2023. While he is still one of the world’s most popular actors, the high-profile failure of his attempted DCEU re-centering Black Adam and Disney’s apparent disinterest in developing a sequel to Jungle Cruise (2021) in the mold of Pirates of the Caribbean, and the cancellation of his NBC sitcom Young Rock have left the idea of a Dwayne Johnson movie in an uncertain spot as a leading man that he has not been in since the long-ago days of The Scorpion King (2002).

It also doesn’t help things that his responses to the massively destructive wildfires in Hawaii were seen as distasteful and even offensive by many, while his famously curated social media presence has seemed to go off the rails a little bit of late. Even his post-credits cameo in Fast X as Luke Hobbs was seen as something of a letdown after expectations he might come back to the franchise in a bigger way.

As such, a post-Black Adam presidential campaign could very well be in the works. In a recent interview on the series premiere of Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he was being actively courted by political groups to gauge his interest (and viability) to run for president.

After Noah mentioned a poll in 2021 that claimed that almost 50% of American citizens would support him running for president, Johnson said, “That was an interesting poll that happened, and I was really moved by that… I was really blown away, and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run and if I could run.”

He continued, saying, “It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue…It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender]. It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal.”

Johnson has a couple of options: return to pro wrestling, try to get more Red Notice (2021) movies made, hang out with Kevin Hart more, or become United States President. Mostly sounds like decent options.

