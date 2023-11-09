Move Over, DeSantis: Trump Takes “Woke” Potshots at Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as the main political opponent of Disney’s “woke” agenda in the last year, but it seems that fellow presidential candidate (and former president) Donald Trump is getting in on the anti-Disney action.

Both DeSantis and Trump are currently running to become the Republican Party candidate for the U.S. Presidency in 2024 and, as such, are frequently at odds with each other. However, it seems that the two have at least one thing in common (aside from most of their political stances), and that is making public jabs at the Walt Disney Company in speeches.

DeSantis and Disney

For months, DeSantis and Disney have been in a feud, largely over the special tax district where Walt Disney World and the Magic Kingdom are located. The area was formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District until it was dissolved by the governor in what Disney claims was an act of political retribution. DeSantis quickly formed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which immediately ran headfirst into numerous scandals, including alleged insider dealing and ethics violations.

The feud may have begun over former CEO Bob Chapek’s opposition to DeSantis’ nationally controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law (formally titled the Parental Rights in Education Act), but it has essentially taken on a life of its own.DeSantis and Disney are locked in two different lawsuits, one of which just took a turn against the governor when a judge ruled for the iconic media company to extend the hearing date so the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District actually gathers requested information for the trial.

While DeSantis may be trying to downplay his part in the feud, even asking the company to drop the lawsuits because he was “over it,” it seems like Mr Trump is ready to jump into the fray with Disney.

Trump vs Disney

At a recent rally in Hialeah, Florida, Donald Trump took some shots at Disney as he introduced Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman and CEO of Marvel Entertainment and one of the largest single shareholders at the House of Mouse. Trump curiously introduced his longtime political ally by calling him “one of the most incredible businessmen in the world” and then adding, “I won’t say he’s overrated” while using the “so-so” hand signal.

Trump continued on, saying, “[Perlmutter] owned Marvel and sold it to Disney. He is not too happy with Disney going woke, I will tell you,” to scattered boos in the crowd.

The former president is definitely correct about Perlmutter’s feelings toward Disney and Marvel. The former chairman was laid off (or, in his terms, fired) from Marvel earlier this year, and is now allying with billionaire Nelson Peltz and his Trian Fund Management to take over the Disney board through a proxy battle.

Social Media and Disney

In the last year, Trump has alternatingly attacked DeSantis over his feud with Disney and supported the company in the fight. At one point, the former president used social media to call Disney a “Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self,” while at another, he posted, “Disney’s next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor. In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!”

At the very least, it can be confirmed that Trump has some complicated feelings about Disney.

Who hates Disney more, Trump or DeSantis?