Disturbing Disneyland Ride Desecrated by Guests

A disturbing Disneyland ride was disrespected by guests.

Whether it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World or Disney California Adventure at the original Disneyland Resort, guests have come to expect a level of quality in terms of the rides and attractions, as well as the live entertainment offerings and snacks. For the most part, Disney delivers some of the best experiences found in a theme park, thanks to impressive attractions, world-class entertainment, and delicious treats and beverages.

However, the Disney theme parks are only as good as the other guests visiting them.

While visiting the Disney theme parks, it’s crucial that guests follow the rules laid out by Disney itself. In the last year alone, we’ve seen guests do some wild things inside the Disney parks, ranging from taking off their clothes to getting involved in full-on fistfights at Magic Kingdom. One of the most common complaints we see come out of the Disney parks is line cutting, which is a problem that every theme park faces. Following the rules not only helps keep you safe but also other guests as well. Following the rules also ensures that the Disney parks remain as “magical” as possible.

Magical experiences are what makes the Disney theme parks so special, whether that be getting Cinderella’s autograph or trading pins with one of Disney’s incredible cast members. Of course, the most magical experiences of all are the rides and attractions themselves, with Disney offering an experience for every type of guest. For adrenaline junkies, Disney has tons of roller coasters, such as TRON Lightcycle / Run or Expedition Everest. Disney is also home to some of the most iconic dark rides ever, giving guests seeking less intense attractions something to enjoy.

Along with legendary rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride lies Haunted Mansion, which is possibly the most famous theme park attraction in history.

Haunted Mansion is one of the most beloved theme park rides in the world. First opening at the Disneyland Resort, the attraction has been brought to nearly every other Disney resort around the world, with locations at Walt Disney World in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Despite being several decades old, this spooky dark ride contains some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s best work, with immersive theming, great storytelling, and an insane amount of animatronics.

Similar to other attractions like Spaceship Earth at EPCOT or Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom ride is an omnimover, meaning the ride vehicles are constantly moving.

The ride starts to look quite different as soon as you leave America, with Disneyland Paris’ version being incredibly unique. In Disneyland Paris, Phantom Manor tells the story of a haunting father who is controlling his daughter’s love life from beneath the grave. The ride can be found at Disneyland Park and pulls in a Frontierland aesthetic due to its Thunder Mesa location in the Park.

For many, Phantom Manor is the definitive version of Haunted Mansion, with the ride featuring some impressive theming and details, both inside the ride and out.

Unfortunately, as we stated earlier, not every guest follows Disney’s rules.

Several guests hopped over the wall and decided to desecrate the graveyard that lies just outside of the attraction’s entrance. Not only is this incredibly disrespectful, both to Disney and other guests, but it also is quite dangerous. Activities like this are a fast way to get kicked out of the park, either for the day or forever.

Lifetime bans are not uncommon at Disney, with several guests being issued them over the last year. We always encourage guests to treat the Disney parks with respect, as this not only helps to create a family-friendly environment for others but keeps everybody as safe as possible and makes cast members’ jobs a lot easier.

Phantom Manor is one of the most disturbing rides at any Disney park or resort, featuring some of the darkest moments on any Disney theme park ride we’ve ever seen. Some of this dark theming was even removed by Disney itself.

