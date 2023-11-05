Man Caught Secretely Filming Men Using Disney World Bathroom

A man has been caught secretly filming inside the men’s room at Walt Disney World.

Unfortunately, the Disney magic fades from time to time, leaving us with a reminder of how cruel and ugly the real world can actually be. This is exactly what happened last month at Walt Disney World.

According to new reports, a 22-year-old man was arrested after getting caught snapping photos of guests using the restroom at Disney’s Grand Floridian Hotel & Spa. This incident occurred on October 6, 2023, and the details will shock you.

According to the official report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Clayton Snider had been photographing people in the men’s restroom at the extravagant hotel. An unidentified 19-year-old claimed she had used the bathroom at the hotel after he had eaten dinner. He claimed that a man, who was later identified as Snider, leaned over the top of the stall and took a photo of him. The 19-year-old returned to the dinner table with his family and shared what had just happened.

The man returned to the bathroom, this time with some of his family members, and confronted Snider, who was still inside. Snider denied engaging in the activity but refused to show the group his phone. The man’s family then sought out Disney security and revealed what had just allegedly happened.

Eventually, Snider was confronted by law enforcement, who proceeded to check Snider’s phone. Nothing was found at first, but then officers found a video of the 19-year-old in Snider’s “recently deleted” photo album. The video shows the 19-year-old with his pants down.

Snider was arrested for committing a third-degree felony of video voyeurism.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Maic for more Walt Disney World news.