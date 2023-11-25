Director Reveals Cancelled ‘Ant-Man’ Project Would Have Been “More Satisfying”

If there’s one thing Marvel is known, it’s superhero movies with a side of comedy and a bit of tragedy sprinkled on top. However, Ant-Man, one of the studio’s more “comical” superheroes, almost had a completely different storyline, and fans are now able to imagine might have been.

In a recent candid Instagram post, acclaimed director and screenwriter Edgar Wright recently lifted the veil on his original plan for Marvel’s Ant-Man (2015), a film that eventually underwent significant changes after his departure from the project.

The filmmaker, known for his unique style and innovative storytelling in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), Shaun of the Dead (2004), Baby Driver (2017) and Last Night in Soho (2021), shared insights into the initial script, shedding light on what could have been a different, and perhaps more unconventional, addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Wright, who left the Ant-Man project due to creative differences, took to Instagram to discuss some key aspects of his vision that never made it to the final cut. In his comment, Wright started with “Having signed an NDA when I left, there’s not a lot I can say. I guess the biggest (pun intended) differences in our screenplay was it was self-contained and didn’t have cameos from other MCU characters (apart from an end tease).” In the final version of the film, there is an action scene involving Ant-Man sneaking onto the Avengers headquarters for a heist and having a quick scuffle with Sam Wilson’s Falcon before escaping.

One of the most intriguing revelations in Wright’s comment was the description of his original concept for Ant-Man as a “crime heist movie with interlocking robberies and heists throughout, a little like Donald Westlake’s The Hot Rock.” This concept would have brought a fresh and unconventional tone to the MCU, showcasing Wright’s knack for blending genres seamlessly.

Perhaps the most significant departure from the final product was the characterization of Scott Lang, the central figure in Ant-Man. Wright expressed his belief in a more satisfying redemption arc, revealing that, in his vision “(like the original comics) Scott Lang was an actual criminal at the start of the film and not already a 100 percent good guy. We felt it was a more satisfying redemption arc if he went from criminal to hero.” The journey from criminal to hero, a classic theme in superhero narratives, would have been a more interesting and complex exploration of the character’s evolution.

The “final” version of Ant-Man was much more of a superhero comedy, cementing Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang as a comic relief in later Avengers films. While Rudd would become one of the most popular Avengers heroes, we can’t deny some serious interest in what an actual criminal version of Scott could have brought to the team.

Wright concluded his comment by acknowledging that there was “lots more to say” but remained tight-lipped due to legal reasons. While the film eventually found success under the direction of Peyton Reed, Edgar Wright’s revelations on Instagram provide a fascinating glimpse into the creative process and the dynamic challenges faced in the ever-expanding MCU. The what-ifs and could-have-beens of Wright’s Ant-Man will undoubtedly continue to fuel discussions among fans for years to come.

