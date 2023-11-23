Man Sparks Outrage for “Thinking About ‘Call of Duty'” at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, where guests of all ages are invited to channel their inner child. But for one social media influencer, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom couldn’t compare to “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.” The declaration sparked controversy among Disney Parks fans.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III”

The latest installment in the “Call of Duty” franchise premiered on November 10, 2023. A direct sequel to “Modern Warfare II,” the game was developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision. The first-person shooter video game costs $69.99 and is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Dedicated fans can purchase the Vault Edition for $99.99.

“In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat,” the official video game description reads. “The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.”

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” promises more player choice, 16 multiplayer maps, open-world zombies, and inventory sharing between games. Each purchase guarantees an exclusive Zombie Ghost Operator skin for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III,” “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” and “Call of Duty: Warzone.”

Walt Disney World Resort TikTok

Social media influencer and comedian John Vitale (@.johnsworld) sparked debate this week after suggesting he’d prefer playing the new video game over visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

“POV: you’re in Disney World but all you can think about is getting home and playing the new Call of Duty with the boys,” Vitale wrote. “Cant wait to get back on the sticks lol.”

Some commenters wondered why the guest would think about a video game at Walt Disney World Resort.

“But you’re in Disney World!” @susieeariel said.

But hundreds liked the video, empathizing with Vitale. One commenter thanked him.

“Thank you for explaining why my husband has been on the freaking game thing so much,” @heather_on_mainstreet wrote.

Vitale seemed to enjoy his Walt Disney World Resort visit more than his video implied.

After @heihei_its_kim_traveladv commented, “Disney is better,” he replied: “You’re definitely not wrong.”

