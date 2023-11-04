Amid Rumors of Being Replaced, Kang “Here To Stay,” According to Marvel Insider

Earlier this week, an article was released by Variety that took Marvel fans by storm and created a riot of rumors, speculation, and upset.

The article made a variety of claims, many of which we covered here on Inside the Magic, including reports that Marvel was looking to reboot the original Avengers, including bringing back Robert Downey, Jr., as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Natasha RomanoffBlack Widow, reports that Director Nia DaCosta had left The Marvels midway through post-production to work on another film overseas, and that Marvel had been looking to replace Jonathan Majors prior to his legal issues, blaming the failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) on the new Marvel star.

These claims were reportedly from someone with inside sources from the recent California Marvel Studios retreat. After it put the internet into a frenzy, other reports were released stating that all of the allegations were false and that there was no truth to anything in the article. One such allegation, now being claimed false, was that Marvel was looking heavily into its “Kang problem.” Prior to joining Marvel, Jonathan Majors made his claim to fame with his starring roles in Lovecraft Country and Creed III.

When he was introduced as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, in the finale of Loki Season 1 back in 2021, fans were blown away by his performance and excited at what the future held for the actor. Unfortunately, his star would burn hot and fast, rapidly falling earlier this year after to back-to-back troubles with Marvel. Kang was introduced as the next Thanos-level threat for the next phase of Avengers, with the Quantumania post-credits scene featuring a shocking amount of Kang variants excited at the prospect of world and multiverse domination.

Unfortunately, Quantumania didn’t land well with audiences and became the worst-performing Marvel movie and biggest box-office disappointment for the studio. While fans blamed a variety of issues like pacing, poor visual effects, and storyline confusion, Marvel pointed blame at Majors, according to the report from Variety. Allegedly, the studio had been looking to move away from a Majors- and Kang-led Marvel Phase after Quantumania’s failure.

Soon after the film’s release, Majors would take the spotlight in a completely different way, as it was revealed that his former girlfriend was pressing assault charges on the Creed III star, accusing him of harassment, abuse, and assault. Majors was quickly dropped from several projects and his agency, although Marvel refused to comment or announce a separation with him. Fans pressed for action, citing Disney’s swift dismissal of Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. If Marvel had been looking to part ways with Majors after Quantumania, surely these allegations would have been the perfect reason, but the studio continues to stay silent.

In the report from Variety, it was revealed that Marvel was considering shifting away from Kang and Majors to go all-in on another, newly acquired, villain, the Fantastic Four’s arch nemesis, Doctor Doom. As part of the Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), the company finally gained the rights to the X-Men, including fan favorites Deadpool and Wolverine, and the Fantastic Four. Deadpool 3 is expected to introduce most of these characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is expected to be the jumping point for a reboot for both franchises.

However, with much of the article now being debunked, industry insider @MyTimeToShineH, has officially put that rumor to rest, posting that “after looking into it I can confirm that NO, Doctor Doom is not replacing Kang.”

After looking into it I can confirm that NO, Doctor Doom is not replacing Kang https://t.co/SSgQncsrgd — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 2, 2023

Considering much of Phases Five and Six revolve around Kang, including the upcoming project, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, pivoting to Doctor Doom would likely only cause further upset to fans who want each villain to receive their proper respect and build up. Despite Majors’ legal issues, his portrayal of Kang and his variants is still widely well-received by audiences, with several comments under the above post calling for Marvel to see Kang’s storyline through to the end while giving Doctor Doom a full arc.

One comment stated, “not defending Kang but they should end the multiverse saga with him and save Doom for future sagas. Dr. Doom could be the best villain ever if handled right,” while another said, “good. They started something. They need to finish it . There’s still 1000 ways they can make him a compelling and imposing big bad.”

It should be noted that Marvel has consistently proven that nothing is final until it’s final, and with the ongoing actors’ strike causing a series of delays for dozens of projects, it’s not impossible that studios like Marvel could change their expected release schedule and upcoming projects. With the studio finally owning rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, fans can at least get excited at the prospect of a variety of superhero projects coming from Marvel sometime soon.

Do you think Marvel should pivot from focusing on Kang to focusing on Doctor Doom, or does each villain deserve their own arc within the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!