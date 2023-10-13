‘Stranger Things’ Star Taking Over Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

One of the biggest stars in the hit Netflix television show Stranger Things is taking over Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday.

The Stranger Things franchise, created by the Duffer Brothers, has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2016. This science fiction horror series, set in the 1980s, has captivated audiences with its blend of supernatural elements, government conspiracies, and a group of kids facing otherworldly threats. The show successfully pays homage to the pop culture of the 1980s, invoking a sense of nostalgia for many viewers.

One of the standout stars of the Stranger Things franchise is Millie Bobby Brown, whose portrayal of Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, has garnered widespread acclaim. Brown’s performance is nothing short of exceptional and has contributed significantly to the show’s success.

Brown’s portrayal of Eleven is nuanced and emotionally resonant. She effectively conveys the character’s vulnerability, curiosity, and strength. Eleven’s journey from a mysterious, scared girl with a shaved head and a hospital gown to a powerful and independent young woman is a testament to Millie Bobby Brown’s acting prowess. Her ability to convey complex emotions without many words, given Eleven’s limited vocabulary in the earlier seasons, is a testament to her talent.

One of the most striking aspects of Brown’s performance is her chemistry with the rest of the cast, especially her close friendship with Mike Wheeler, portrayed by Finn Wolfhard. Their relationship is a central element of the show and is portrayed with authenticity and tenderness by both actors, making viewers invest deeply in their connection.

Millie Bobby Brown’s acting skills extend beyond her ability to portray a character with supernatural abilities. She excels in emotionally charged scenes, whether it’s the anguish of losing a loved one or the joy of discovering a new friendship. Her range as an actress is evident in the diverse emotional challenges her character faces throughout the series.

In addition to her work on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has also made a name for herself in the film industry, appearing in movies like Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Enola Holmes (2020). Another stalwart on Netflix is none other than Jenna Ortega.

Ortega took the Netflix world by storm with her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the hit television series Wednesday. As popular as Stranger Things has been, there’s no doubt that Wednesday has a chance to be one of the most popular streaming shows of all time and potentially even surpass the science-fiction franchise before it’s all said and done. As a matter of fact, many insiders have indicated that Netflix intends to use the second season of Wednesday as a jumping-off point to replace the Duffer Brothers TV series after Stranger Things Season Five ends and the show is officially all wrapped up.

Of course, the fact that the show is coming to an end has left many fans wondering what might be next. While the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that they plan to make a spinoff series based on the franchise, this will not likely include any cast members. So, what about Millie Bobby Brown? What could be next for her?

Some fan art indicates she could very well just take over Ortega’s show. The fan art, which was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral, shows Millie Bobby Brown reimagined as Wednesday Addams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnyfive (@thesonnyfive)

While this isn’t actually going to happen, it is an interesting picture. Many fans have wondered if Netflix might be willing to crossover the two shows in the future– and we won’t deny the possibility– but, for now, we’ll have to wait and see what the streaming giant might have up its sleeve.

Would you want to see a Stranger Things crossover with Wednesday? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!