Disneyland Ride Dies After Malfunction

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, one of the most popular attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park, closed this week after an unknown malfunction. One guest on board shared their experience evacuating from the ride.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opened in Batuu at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park in 2019. One of the most technically advanced attractions created by Walt Disney Imagineering, the ride remains one of the most popular at both United States Disney Parks.

“Join the Resistance in an unforgettable battle against the First Order on this exciting ride,” the official Disney ride description reads. “The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns.”

“When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!”

Sudden Ride Evacuation & Closure

Reddit user u/spoiled__princess was on Star Wars: Ride of the Resistance this week when it suddenly broke down. The guest shared two photos taken while Disney cast members escorted them out of the ride.

“Awesome ride… and then it died,” the guest wrote. “Cast members were great escorting us out.”

The guest’s experience isn’t unique. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is notorious for daily breakdowns. Other Disney Parks fans shared their experiences evacuating from the attraction in the comments.

“I was in the interrogation room when the interrogation room that we were in broke down, and the cast members did a great job of demanding to know which one of us broke it and letting us know that this was only going to make our interrogation harsher,” u/AdelleDeWitt recalled.

“Was on it last night and it broke down right near the end when you are crashing back down to the planet,” said u/kinder777. “Cast members were super nice and gave us lightning passes to ride on again.”

When Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance breaks down, guests with Individual Lightning Lane selections can return later in the day or make an alternate selection via the Disney Genie app. Visit Guest Services for a refund if necessary.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication. It’s unknown what caused this week’s breakdown.

