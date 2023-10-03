Disney World Reopens Long-Shuttered Area, Fans in Shock

Grab a jar of honey and run to the United Kingdom EPCOT World Showcase Pavilion because a beloved Winnie the Pooh meet & greet just returned to Walt Disney World Resort!

Character meet & greets disappeared from Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom when the theme parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, characters roamed in gardens or on stages, posing for occasional photos and acting out scenes for guests.

Now that Walt Disney World Resort has mostly returned to normal, fans crave specific character experiences that have yet to return. For example, EPCOT guests could only catch a glimpse of Winnie the Pooh, catching butterflies in the grass near the World Nature pavilion. It was impossible for them to meet the beloved storybook character up close.

Of course, guests can meet Winnie the Pooh and Tigger near The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh at Magic Kingdom Park or join Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet for a Friendship Day celebration at the Crystal Palace restaurant Character Dining experience. But there was a unique, intimate magic in meeting Pooh in Christopher Robin’s room!

Some fans thought the meet & greet would never return. The room was marked “cast members only” for years and appeared to be used as storage for the United Kingdom Pavilion gift shops.

But as of October 2, Winnie the Pooh returned to the U.K. Pavilion! The above screenshot from the My Disney Experience app shows the character greeting guests until 3:40 p.m. daily. He typically begins meeting around 10 a.m.

“Step inside Christopher Robin’s room and cuddle up with his best friend—Winnie the Pooh,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Find the always adorable Winnie the Pooh waiting for you in a cozy corner of the United Kingdom Pavilion.”

“Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood lives the loveable Winnie the Pooh. He’s stuffed with fluff and awfully fond of honey.”

To meet Winnie the Pooh, walk down the cobblestone street toward the United Kingdom gardens. The entrance to his meet & greet is somewhat tricky to find – at the back of a building. But any Disney cast member will happily point you in the right direction!

At this time, only Winnie the Pooh is greeting EPCOT guests. Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet remain exclusive to Magic Kingdom Park and make additional appearances at special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Check the Walt Disney World Resort entertainment schedule or the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date character meet & greet schedules.

Have you met Winnie the Pooh at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your favorite experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.