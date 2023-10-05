Disney Guests Held Captive in Unsafe Conditions

A dream stay at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort devolved into a nightmare for one family who alleged being forced to stay in an unsafe room by “rude” Disney Resort hotel cast members.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Located a short Monorail ride from Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is a Deluxe Resort hotel like no other. It offers rooms and suites (some with Concierge service) as well as bungalows and villas (available at reduced rates through Disney Vacation Club).

Dine at the legendary ‘Ohana for breakfast with Lilo, Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and Pluto, or enjoy a relaxing family-style dinner. Grab a dole whip float at Pineapple Lanai before watching the fireworks over the Seven Seas Lagoon. Other dining options include Kona Island, Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace, Capt. Cook’s, Kona Café, Barefoot Pool Bar, Oasis Bar & Grill, and Tambu Lounge.

“Celebrate the spirit of the South Pacific at this oasis of tropical palms, lush vegetation and so much more,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “From moonlit nights immersed in the outdoor island ambience to the exotic tastes of our world-class restaurants, discover the signature tropical atmosphere that’s made Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort a favorite Disney destination since 1971.”

Hurricane Experience

Reddit user u/tetrisphere and their family visited Walt Disney World Resort during a hurricane. Though the party understood their visit would be unlike a typical Disney Parks vacation, they didn’t expect the “disappointing” atmosphere at the Deluxe Resort hotel.

Before the hurricane hit, the guest was concerned about the safety of their room.

“When the hurricane came through, I didn’t like that the room had a wall that was mostly window,” they explained. “When we knew for sure that the storm was headed to WDW, we asked if we could switch hotels to one that had less glass and the desk CMs were rude.”

After safely enduring the storm, the family was still dissatisfied with their Disney Resort hotel experience.

“We weren’t allowed to leave our building which meant we couldn’t go to main building for food,” the guest wrote. “Then when the storm was over, we walked around just to get out and we were told we weren’t allowed.”

“The room itself was also disappointing because there were issues everywhere,” they continued. “Nothing major, but it was like a themed Holiday Inn. But much more expensive.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.