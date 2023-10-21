New ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Installment Gets Second Trailer

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that there’s no stopping Mario. The 3D animated film smashed $1.36 billion gold coins out of the worldwide “box” office this year, becoming the highest-grossing video game film and the third highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) has breathed new life into the franchise. Not that it needed any, considering it’s been churning out successful video games since the arcade game Donkey Kong (1981). But having a successful movie under its belt is not a bad thing.

Related: “Go Watch the Movie, Then We Can Talk”, Chris Pratt Claps Back at ‘Mario’ Haters

What did the live-action Super Mario Bros.: The Movie (1993) get so wrong? It gets a hard time from critics and fans, but Umbrella Home Entertainment is releasing a massive box set with a 4K Ultra HD edition of the film and lots of additional features, so it must have done something right.

A sequel to this year’s film is inevitable. While nothing concrete has been confirmed by Universal Pictures or Nintendo, it’s hard to believe that The Super Mario Bros. Movie won’t be followed up with a sequel or some kind of spinoff, or both.

Related: Live-Action ‘Mario’ Movie Could Give Animated Hit a Run for Its Money

Several cast members have already discussed reprising their roles in a future film. Anya Taylor-Joy even said she’d like a solo movie about her character, Princess Peach.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the news the next few weeks and months bring, but one thing’s for sure — it isn’t “game over” for this franchise. You could say that this year’s installment is just the beginning or, more appropriately, “level one.”

Related: Nintendo Officially Retires Super Mario

While everyone’s attention is currently turned towards the silver screen, the franchise continues to entertain on games consoles. We’ve seen numerous titles starring the powerful plumber since his official debut game, Mario Bros (1983), and though the franchise has found a new home in movie theaters, the games aren’t going anywhere.

Now, a brand-new game has arrived. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023) is a 2D platform game developed for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s the first traditional “side-scrolling” title in the video game series since New Super Mario Bros. U (2012).

Check out the brand-new launch trailer below shared by Nintendo of America, which showcases the new game’s traditional side-scrolling capabilities in all its glory:

Related: Next ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Gets First Official Trailer

Recently, the game unveiled its first official trailer, which you can check out below, courtesy of Nintendo UK on YouTube:

Related: ‘Barbie’ Has Officially Dethroned ‘Super Mario Bros.’

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

ONE DAY, IN THE FLOWER KINGDOM… Join Mario and friends on a new 2D side-scrolling adventure full of wonder! Surprises await around every corner in Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch. Prince Florian has invited Mario and his friends to visit, but a familiar foe drops in uninvited! As his army crashes the party, Bowser steals a Wonder Flower and merges with Prince Florian’s castle, transforming him into a floating fortress! As the power of the Wonder Flower quickly spreads across the kingdom, all kinds of weird and wonderful things start to happen. With the Castle Bowser now on the loose, it’s up to the Mushroom Kingdom crew to save the day! A WORLD OF WONDER AWAITS! Every course contains its very own Wonder Flower – collect one, and anything can happen. From moving pipes to tilting terrain, bouncing Hoppos to stampeding Bulrushes, skydiving to space walks, you never know what’ll happen next. You might even transform into something totally new! Wonder Flowers are often hidden away within courses, so keep your eyes peeled for anything suspicious or out of the ordinary!

The game is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

Check out the official trailer for the movie below:

Related: Nintendo Retired Super Mario To Make Way for Princess Peach

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The film stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Khary Payton (The Penguin King).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to watch at home. The 1993 film’s “Trust the Fungus 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition” boxset will be released in January, 2024.

Will you be playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!