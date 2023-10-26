Netflix Set for Major Content Removals, Other Changes Announced

Netflix is set to bid farewell to hundreds of titles as several changes are set to come to the platform.

Though Netflix remains the most popular streaming platform in the world today, that doesn’t mean that the company hasn’t been faced with its own set of unique challenges. Netflix cracked down on password sharing earlier this year, making it so that subscribers of the standard plan could no longer share their passwords with friends or family outside of their household.

In that same time frame, Netflix increased its prices significantly. Now, Netflix’s standard with ads costs $6.99 per month. The standard subscription is $15.49 per month (extra member slots can be added for $7.99 per month), and the premium subscription is $22.99 per month (extra member slots can be added for $7.99 per month).

With prices increasing and demand for content at an all-time high, Netflix has had to continuously make decisions on what contracts it keeps in place and what it moves on from. This includes cutting movies and television shows– which typically get picked up by another streaming company weeks later– and bringing in new ones.

In November 2023, Netflix reportedly bids farewell to a multitude of titles, including beloved classics and more recent additions. As the month begins, Nickelodeon favorites like 100 Things to do Before High School (2014), A Fairly Odd Summer (2014), and Big Time Movie (2012) make their exit. Movie enthusiasts will need to say goodbye to the likes of Batman Begins (2005), Bee Movie (2007), Collateral (2004), and the entire Fast & Furious series, including 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and Fast Five (2011). Other notable departures include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Girl, Interrupted (1999), The Dark Knight (2008), and its sequel, The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Fans of animated series will miss Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and The Thundermans. Additionally, several Nickelodeon shows are being removed, such as Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017), Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016), and The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015).

As the month progresses, titles like The Amazing Race, Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian (2002), and Love O2O (2016) will also vanish from the platform. Towards the end of November, the heartwarming movies Despicable Me (2010) and Despicable Me 2 (2013) will depart, leaving a trail of laughter and nostalgia.

On November 30, the gripping mystery Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019) concludes the list of departures, making November a bittersweet month for Netflix subscribers. If any of these titles hold a special place in your heart, be sure to catch them before they disappear from the streaming service.

While it may be sad to lose some of this content, Netflix has announced a major lineup of new titles that will be gracing the streaming platform in November, as well.

November on Netflix brings a diverse range of movies and shows to cater to every viewer’s tastes. Among the highlights, 13 Going on 30 (2004) offers a delightful comedy starring Jennifer Garner, where a young teen’s wish to become an adult leads to hilarious consequences. Action fans can get their adrenaline fix with 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016), featuring John Krasinski and directed by Michael Bay, recounting a harrowing attack on a US compound in Libya.

For those who enjoy thrillers set in chilling landscapes, Cold Pursuit (2019) stars Liam Neeson as a snowplow driver on a quest for revenge in a snowy setting. On the other hand, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) directed by Edgar Wright, brings to life a beloved comic series with its fantastic blend of action and comedy, a must-see before its anime adaptation. The Social Network (2010), directed by David Fincher, delves into the origins of Facebook and the life of its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, offering a fascinating glimpse into the world of tech giants.

November also sees Netflix releasing a variety of original content, including the Mexican drama Hurricane Season, where a group of teens discovers a floating corpse and unravels their town’s hidden secrets, and the British psychological horror thriller Locked In, starring Famke Janssen. Additionally, fans of the supernatural can catch up on the Monsterverse with Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), pitting these iconic monsters against each other in epic showdowns.

