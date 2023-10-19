Blockbuster Officially Revived, Calls Out Netflix

Netflix has been in the midst of some controversy lately, and it seems they may have some competition brewing.

Since its inception, Netflix has been a major player in revolutionizing the way we consume entertainment. With its streaming service, Netflix quickly rose to prominence as a leading player in the entertainment industry. Its vast library of content, including an extensive selection of movies, TV series, and original programming, has made it a household name across the globe.

The platform’s user-friendly interface and personalized recommendations based on user preferences have made it a go-to source for binge-watching. One of Netflix’s most significant contributions to the entertainment landscape is its commitment to producing original content.

The streaming giant has invested heavily in creating original movies and series that have garnered critical acclaim and amassed a dedicated fan base. Notable examples include Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Games, and The Witcher, which have become cultural phenomena. Additionally, Netflix has redefined the way movies are released, with its simultaneous digital premieres and limited theater runs for films like Roma (2018), challenging traditional distribution models and receiving recognition at prestigious award ceremonies.

While the streaming giant continues to grow, it has been met with much criticism, especially over the last few months. Netflix recently introduced crackdowns on password sharing, meaning that viewers can no longer share their passwords with friends or other family members unless they upgrade their accounts and pay for a higher subscription. Currently, Netflix has three tiers of pricing for subscribers to choose from: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium.

The Standard with Ads is the lowest and is currently listed at $6.99 per month. Following yet another price hike, the standard price for Netflix is listed as $15.49 per month, with extra member slots that can be added for $7.99 extra per month. Finally, the premium price– which allows you to watch on four devices at one time and an option to add two extra members who don’t live with you– is listed at $22.99 per month.

As Netflix continues its trend toward charging subscribers more and introducing ads in many different avenues, it should come as no surprise that many fans are upset with the streaming platform. Still, Netflix remains the top streaming platform in the world today, and the company boasts more than 247 million subscribers worldwide. Because of the success that the company has seen in the streaming world, Netflix recently made an announcement that had some fans scratching their heads.

The company announced that it would be opening some brick-and-mortar stores in 2025. The first two stores will reportedly open in the U.S. and will feature an array of merchandise and other offerings. They’ll be called “Netflix House.” While there have been some pop-up attempts from the company, this will be Netflix’s first attempt at a permanent location, attempting to copy Disney’s model.

“Disney has been doing what Disney does for a very long time. And the amount of money Netflix would have to spend to actually compete with them doesn’t make any sense to me,” TV critic Eric Deggan shared. “I think it’s some kind of weird experiment that they probably will not do for very long.”

Deggan wasn’t alone in speaking against the decision from Netflix. As a matter of fact, Blockbuster came back from the dead to speak out and provide a little warning for the company.

“Oh boy… Should we tell @netflix how this ends?”

The tweet has since been seen by more than 710,000 people and has garnered more than 13.3K likes.

What do you think of this hilarious warning from Blockbuster to Netflix? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!