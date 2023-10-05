Medical Emergency Discovered at Disney, Hospitalization Required

While on a Disney vacation, no guest ever wants to make a visit to the hospital. Luckily, Disney’s Cast Members are trained, and there are medically trained individuals on staff to help if ever needed. This is exactly what was proven when a medical injury struck at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests will find four theme parks at Walt Disney World,: EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom. Guests will also be able to enjoy two fantastic water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, as well as Disney Springs, the Florida resort’s massive shopping and dining district designed for fun, both during the day and at night.

Each theme park features an incredible selection of rides and attractions, ranging from slow-moving dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway to thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Cosmic Rewind became the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT, ushering in a new age of attractions for the historic theme park. EPCOT did feature a thrill ride in the form of Test Track, but for coaster enthusiasts, this simply did not cut it.

Recently, at EPCOT, we shared a recent injury that occurred. As we reported, a guest is suing Disney, claiming they fell and hurt themselves during an evacuation of Test Track.

The incident occurred in March of 2023. According to the new report, the guest is seeking damages of approximately $50,000. A Walt Disney World Cast Member informed riders over the attraction’s intercom they had to exit the attraction. Guests disembarked the ride vehicle, which is when the guest “fell into a three-foot drop-off,” the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, the guest suffered a “permanent injury.”

This is not the first lawsuit or injury at Disney by a landslide.

Earlier this year, a young guest was hurt while on Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World is also being sued for injuries sustained at its Typhoon Lagoon water park. It seems a guest received “gynecological” injures on a water slide.

Over the last few years, there have been several reports of things not going as planned at Walt Disney World Resort. From incident reports that have included guests being injured at attractions to bad guest behavior that has resulted in fights, arrests, and trespasses from the property, there are plenty of examples to list. Another injury includes a Disney World guest who reported that they were sliced open in a location that may be surprising to you.

The guests shared that they were visiting the bathroom at the World of Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. They accidentally hit their elbow on the toilet paper dispenser, resulting in blood pouring down their arm.

Thankfully, that was just an accident.

There was also another recent injury that left one guest gashed after just standing in line for Tower of Terror.

One guest took to the internet to share that they, “Just got back from my magnificent Disney trip and realized maybe I should have reported something that happened there, but I don’t even know how to do so.”

The guest continued, “While in line for Tower of Terror, I bumped against those metal fence caps along the queue, the ones that kind of look like lamp shades only wrought iron? Anyway, it felt like a small bump, but it quickly started bleeding, and I ended up leaving the queue to take care of it. It’s a pretty deep cut about 3 inches long with a gnarly bruise around on my forearm.” In this case, the guest did not take any legal action against Disney.

In all of these instances, we see Disney as the one “at fault”, even in the more accident-prone cases. But, there are also times when an emergency may take place to a guest while at Disney.

Recently, a medical emergency was caught and reported at EPCOT. One guest visited the internet to share their recent nightmare while walking around the World Showcase.

The guest said, “I want to take a moment to give many thanks and praise to everyone who helped with my family yesterday in the France pavilion at Epcot. Several cast members and guests alike rushed to the rescue when my almost 2-year-old daughter started having what we now know was a Febrile Seizure. She’s okay, just had a fever we didn’t really recognize (it’s hot out), and it spiked quickly, which is what caused the febrile seizure. We’re so lucky and grateful she’s okay, and the cast members and guests who helped out were all so amazing. Even the medical professionals at Celebration Pediatric Emergency were so comforting and helpful. So again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much!!!”

Febrile seizures are seizures or convulsions that occur in young children. They are triggered by a fever typically above 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 degrees Celsius). Seizures may happen during illnesses such as a cold, the flu, or an ear infection. Tie that in with the extreme heat that Orlando has been receiving over the past few months.

When Walt Disney picked Orlando to be the spot that would house Disney World, it seemed like a great option due to the fact that the land was well-priced and that Florida did not have to encounter snow, which meant the rides would be able to stay open year-round.

There were two negatives, though, the first being that it rains a lot in Orlando. During the summer months, it is not uncommon to see rain every single day. In order to combat this, you will see a lot of rides at Walt Disney World, with an indoor or covered queue. Good examples are Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more. The other issue that is at hand is that during the summer it can get quite hot.

Unfortunately, Inside the Magic has reported on multiple guests suffering from heatstroke and other heat illnesses last summer at Walt Disney World. Additionally, we have seen guests going to extreme lengths to cool down at the parks, shamelessly breaking park rules and forcing the parks to introduce additional ways to help Guests cool down during this season.

With temperatures above 90 degrees being the norm, heat index values up to 115, high humidity, and heat advisories posted by the National Weather Service throughout Florida, guests need to drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in air-conditioned rooms when necessary, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, as well as using and reapplying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

The poster continued to state the trauma they went through while noting how well cast members handled the situation, “we are extremely grateful that she’s ok! I’m a little traumatized by the whole situation because it, of course, happened right after my wife walked away to go to the restroom. She came back to a random guest holding my screaming and crying 5 year old trying to comfort him, paramedics, a large crowd of good samaritans, and total chaos. We actually went back into Epcot later this evening for the sole purpose of popping into the France pavilion to possibly thank those cast members in person.”

At ex-cast member chimed in, noting that the heat has done this to many kids, they said, “Its really common for kids to have febrile seizures at Disney. I’m an ex-cast member and I saw a bunch during my time. Its usually due to dehydration and spending too much time in direct sun. Taking breaks to drink water- and making your kids drink water, and wandering through the shops is important. Breaks, water, shade. Every quick-service spot offers free ice water. Take advantage of it.”

Although the family had to go to the hospital in Celebration, a neighbouring town to Disney, their daughter is on the road to recovery thanks to the swift action that cast members took.

Have you ever been injured or fell ill in Disney World?