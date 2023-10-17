Hundreds of Politicians Get Lost, End up at Disneyland

If a train full of politicians suddenly gets lost, what are the chances that they end up in Disneyland, of all places?

Apparently, it is very high because a train transporting hundreds of Members of European Parliament and various staff members took a wrong turn while leaving one station in France to another and wound up traveling to Disneyland Paris instead.

To explain things a little, every month, the European Parliament charters a train from Brussels to Strasbourg, where hundreds of members of the second-largest democratic assembly in the world argue and legislate.

This time around, however, when the train left Brussels Midi station (via Charles de Gaulle Airport), it took a wrong turn for unknown reasons and ended up at Marne la Vallée Chessy, the location of Disneyland Paris. Although this caused nearly an hour of delay and hundreds of European politicians stranded at the chief jewel of France’s theme parks, it seems the officials took things in stride.

Dutch MEP Samira Rafaela posted a picture of herself and MEP Mohammed Chahim via Twitter, reading, “Team Disneyland.”

German MEP chimed in to claim, “we are NOT a Mickey Mouse Parliament.”

On the other hand, a number of Twitter users seemed less amused by the mishap and the perceived waste of time and money from a European Union organization often derided as ineffectual and largely symbolic.

Twitter user @DokCrypto said, “What a waste of European money this…In a world with a lot of turmoil, high inflation, environmental challenges, the EU moves each month a lot of personal from point A to point B… Why?!?! I think someone [sic] finally took some action, and guided where these people should be.”

Another with the handle @ExtrasolarOne commented, “‘Who’s on the EU Parliament train that accidentally got sent to Disneyland?’ Can they all stay there?”

"Who's on the EU Parliament train that accidentally got sent to Disneyland?"

At the very least, an impromptu visit to a Disneyland Park by a train full of politicians is more cordial than the Walt Disney Company is used to in America.

In the United States, the Walt Disney Company is currently locked in legal and social battles with Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

After former CEO Bob Chapek made a public statement against the state’s Parental Rights in Education Act (better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law), a massive public feud kicked off, leading the governor to dissolve the special tax district serving Walt Disney World for decades and, eventually, two different lawsuits in state and Federal court. At

At the moment, Disney is dealing with diminishing box office numbers, lawsuits, dwindling crowds, and huge threats from Netflix and Warner Bros. At this rate, a visit from a bunch of politicians is probably a relief.

