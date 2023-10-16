Struggling Disney Faces Huge New Threat From Netflix

The Walt Disney Company has been losing ground to Netflix for years, and now the streaming giant has raised the stakes again.

For a long time, there was not a lot of direct conflict between Netflix and Disney. After all, the former company had been founded as a mail-based DVD rental service, which did not take too big of a bite out of the House of Mouse’s vast holdings in every facet of entertainment, from theatrical films to theme parks.

However, Disney and Netflix began to go head to head when the latter began producing original streaming content like the blockbuster thriller series Stranger Things and the Daredevil and Jessica Jones Marvel shows. Once Disney joined the streaming wars with the launch of the Disney+ service, the two companies became global rivals.

Now, Netflix is hitting back against the streaming service competition and is opening physical theme park/retail locations to directly challenge the supremacy of Disney’s various resorts.

According to a new report in Bloomberg, Netflix plans to open a number of permanent physical entertainment destinations dubbed “Netflix House.” Netflix vice president of consumer products, Josh Simon, says the company plans to open two locations in the United States by 2025 and then expand around the world from there.

Simon went on to say, “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”

It seems that Netflix House will be competing against the more traditional Disney Parks with a series of rotating installations that will act as both immersive experiences and promotion for original content like Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

Netflix has increasingly experimented with branded pop-up attractions in the last several years, including The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience; it seems that this success is emboldening the streaming service to expand into permanent theme parks and retail spaces.

It was not all that long ago that Disney felt it had to compete in the streaming service marketplace against Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max (now just plain Max), Apple TV+, and all the others by offering new original content and tempting subscriber bases with low prices.

Now, the opposite seems to be happening, and streaming platforms are competing by entering the physical world of entertainment, which has long been dominated by Disney’s various parks.

However, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the other resorts have been suffering from dwindling crowds and accusations of inflated ticket and merchandise prices, so this might be exactly the right time for Netflix to wedge itself into that field.

Will Netflix be able to compete with Disney Parks on any significant scale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!