Entire Disneyland Park Location To Be Demolished

The Walt Disney Company owns and operates several theme parks, with the majority of them being found internationally. Sure, places like Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are the most popular and recognizable, but Disney’s collection of amusement parks, rides, attractions, shows, and restaurants extends far beyond the borders of America.

Alongside Walt Disney World and Disneyland, guests can also visit Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. All of these locations are incredible in their own right, each featuring unique experiences as well as classic adventures. You’ll be able to find all of the classics here, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world,” as well as unique rides and shows.

The Disneyland Paris Resort specifically is a whole lot of fun, featuring arguably the most impressive castle out of the bunch. The iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle lies at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., and stuns guests as they delve further into Disneyland Park. Disneyland Paris is connected to two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

The newest addition to the European resort is Avengers Campus, which is nearly identical to the version found at Disney California Adventure. This Marvel-themed land is the ultimate place to go for fans of the comic book characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a new report from DLP Works, a building permit has been filed, revealing that Disney will soon be building and destroying parts of the Disnyeland Paris Resort.

On October 04, 2023, a permit was filed for the “Creation of a control hall and demolition of tents and kiosks.” This construction work will take place in the EDL Hotels area, and while we do not know exactly when this work will begin, it’s not surprising considering the sheer amount of things changing at Disneyland Paris. While this area may be demolished, that means that something new and exciting is on the horizon.

The last several months have been exciting for Disneyland Paris, with a ton of changes taking place in the Disney Village area. Disney Village acts in the same way Disney Springs or Downtown Disney works at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, allowing guests to enjoy tons of delicious food as well as some incredible shopping destinations.

This transformational undertaking was announced in March and started with the newest addition of Rosalie, a French brasserie.

