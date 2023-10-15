Obnoxious Guest Ruins Theme Park Experience for Disney World Parkgoers

An obnoxious guest recently ruined the theme park experience for Disney World parkgoers by flaunting a questionable skillset.

Walt Disney World Resort and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park — are packed with fun for the whole family. Iconic rides, new experiences, memorable character interactions, unique entertainment offerings, and so much more make Disney World one of the top destinations for families every year — despite recent price hikes and controversies.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its immersive storytelling, allowing guests of all ages to enjoy the world-class parades, live shows, and fireworks spectaculars that take place every day at Disney World.

Unfortunately, not everything is “faith, trust, and pixie dust” at Disney World, as some guests completely disregard other parkgoers’ enjoyment when visiting the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

Recently, a guest exposed himself, flaunting a questionable set of skills, enraging guests around him, and ruining the experience for many.

TikTok user @1.donte__ recently posted a video claiming that “Disney World should’ve never let [ninja emoji] in the sing-along,” as he sang at the top of his lungs during For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney describes the interactive show as follows: “Drift over to your seat in the theater and listen spellbound as the Royal Historians of Arendelle recount the frosty story of their enchanted kingdom. Watch as thrilling moments from the movie play on-screen, then cheer as Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff appear to sing along with the audience! Projected lyrics make it easy to belt out irresistible show-stoppers like ‘Let It Go.'”

While the show invites guests of all ages to join in the celebration and sing along to some of the most popular Disney songs of the decade, Donte took the invitation to the next level, flaunting his questionable yet impressive singing skills while performing “Love Is an Open Door” and “Let It Go.” Donte even admitted that his singing had some YouTubers next to him “mad asf.”

As if that impressive rendition hadn’t been enough, Donte also shared a video taking part in the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along show in EPCOT’s World Showcase. Donte’s singing skills surely made both shows… A memorable experience for guests around him, for better or for worse. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Black Ppl DisneyWorld Sing Along #fyp #viral #singing #singalong #singalongchallenge #disneyworld #disneytiktok

Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, can explore the magic and immersive storytelling inspired by Walt Disney’s ideals, providing an enchanting escape for the young and the young at heart.

Each of the four theme parks in Disney World offers a unique immersive experience. The Magic Kingdom brings classic and beloved stories to life into a fairytale world of timeless adventures, featuring Cinderella Castle as its icon in the park’s heart. Meanwhile, EPCOT, a celebration of human achievement and cultural diversity, transports visitors through Future World’s innovative technologies and World Showcase’s global pavilions.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios plunges guests into the heart of showbiz, featuring attractions inspired by beloved films and thrilling adventures in a galaxy far, far away. Lastly, Disney’s Animal Kingdom combines the magic of nature and imagination, where visitors can embark on safaris through lush landscapes and encounter exotic wildlife. With its unparalleled blend of fantasy and reality, Walt Disney World Resort remains a must-visit destination for anyone seeking an unforgettable vacation experience.

Have you ever participated in a sing-along experience at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.