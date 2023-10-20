Guest Causes Scene After Starting Fire in Disneyland Theme Park

A viral video captured a guest doing something you should never do while in Disneyland.

In the last few months, bad guest behavior has been on the rise inside the Disney parks and resorts. Viral videos have shown guests doing absolutely wild things, ranging from punching each other to taking off their clothes. We’ve also seen guests cut in line, smash car windows, and steal merchandise straight out of children’s strollers. While The Walt Disney Company issues dozens of rules and regulations for guests of its theme parks, it’s nearly impossible to get every single guest to abide by these rules. One of the most common rules broken inside the Disney theme parks involves Disney’s dress code; however, what one guest did recently truly takes the cake.

The Disneyland Resort has undergone some pretty spectacular changes over the last decades, with the last few years proving to be the most transformative for the iconic California theme park. For those who aren’t familiar with “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland is made up of two theme parks, Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park. Guests wanting to shop and dine can visit the Downtown Disney area of the resort.

Alongside classic and legendary rides and attractions, Disneyland is now also home to some of the most innovative and impressive theme park experiences in the world. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an immersive land that allows guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventures alongside characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and Kylo Ren. Disneyland is also home to the land of Marvel, with Avengers Campus.

At Avengers Campus, guests are encouraged to explore and have fun with some of their favorite superheroes and supervillains. Here, guests will meet characters like Loki, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther, just to name a few. The land comes with two amazing rides as well as an Ant-Man-inspired quick-service restaurant.

However, the newest Disneyland ride features none other than Mickey Mouse himself. Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is the newest attraction to open at Disneyland, but it is not a first-of-its-kind attraction. The ride first opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World and quickly became one of the most popular rides at the theme park.

The same can be said for the West Coast version, which can be found in Mickey’s Toontown.

There are plenty of places to explore and enjoy in Mickey’s Toontown, with one area being a great place to rest. For decades, Disney has been the ideal place for guests to celebrate, whether that be marriage anniversaries, engagements, or, even birthdays. However, Disney does not encourage guests to light any type of fireworks or pyrotechnics while inside the theme park, which is exactly what one guest did.

As revealed by Orlando Theme Park Zone, a video was taken of a guest lighting a sparkler on fire on top of a cake. The video originates from a Disneyland group on Facebook and shows a guest sitting down in Mcikey’s Toontown, lighting a cake on fire with the sparkler.

After taking a photo of the cake, the guest in question quickly blows out the fire after noticing a cast member approaching her.

Fireworks are prohibited by Disney inside its parks, as are sparklers and any other type of open flame. We definitely do not advise you to do this while inside Disneyland, as you could get in serious trouble. The official Disneyland rules and regulations website prohibits “Fireworks or other similarly explosive and/or flammable objects, smoke machines or fog machines.”

