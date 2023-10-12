‘Godzilla x Kong’ Sequel Reveals First Official Look

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Warner Bros. MonsterVerse has been doing quite well while featuring Godzilla and King Kong. Though both giant monsters were featured in their own solo movies, they came together to battle one another in Godzilla vs. Kong. With the upcoming sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Legendary has now offered up the first official look at the sequel.

The MonsterVerse began in 2014 when Legendary and Warner Bros. teamed up to reboot Godzilla. The 2014 film was an instant hit, combining a tale of the most famous Kaiju and the evil corporation attempting to use monsters to take down the giant. Godzilla has been a mainstay in popular culture since Toho Co., Ltd. unleashed the monster to the world in 1954, with its international release in 1956.

Since then, Toho has continued producing films featuring the radioactive monster, and they are set to release Godzilla Minus One on December 1. Though Toho owns the rights to the character, they have licensed it out to the U.S., with Legendary and Warner Bros. creating their own MonsterVerse.

Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) have made up the MonsterVerse so far. AppleTV+ is also getting in on the Kaiju battles, as the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to be the first series in the MonsterVerse. The new series will be a direct sequel to the 2014 film and cover more about the Monarch organization.

To add even more excitement to the already expansive MonsterVerse, Legendary has revealed the first official look at the Godzilla x Kong sequel.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted’ Tie In Announced

Legendary Comics has officially announced that two new stories are being cultivated to showcase the aftermath of the Godzilla vs. Kong film. Both novels will focus on both monsters in their own respective battles. Though both were pitted against one another, Monarch created Mechagodzilla, forcing the foes to team up.

With King Ghidora’s spirit inhabiting the robotic menace, Godzilla and Kong had to put aside their differences and destroy the mechanical beast. From what is understood about the upcoming sequel, the Kaiju foes will not be teammates, likely having to take down more of Monarch’s creations or monsters even scarier than them.

The above trailer showcases two new tie-in novels focusing on where Godzilla and Kong go after their epic battle from the last film. This is exciting, as the world will get to see what both monsters have been up to since their showdown and team-up.

Kong did return as the ruler of Hollow Earth, and the images from the new novel appear to showcase his battles with new monsters. Godzilla still rules over Earth, so we imagine he will be up against whatever Monarch has planned.

Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted also has an ominous title that indicates both monsters will be on the hitlist for something greater than them, resulting in their having to team up again. These new stories will serve as the prequel and are being funded on Kickstarter.

Legendary Comics will also release Monsterverse: Declassified, a new omnibus that showcases all of the new monsters we will likely see in the upcoming series and sequel film. In the above trailer, some of those monsters have been showcased, such as a giant mammoth named Behemoth, a water dragon-like creature named Tiamat, and a smaller lizard named Doug.

Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted will likely be released in early 2024, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated for an April 24, 2024 release.

What do you think of the new Godzilla x Kong: The Hunted? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!