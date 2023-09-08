‘Godzilla’ Sequel Unleashes First Look Trailer

We reported that the new Godzilla sequel was given its official release date. While fans have been wondering why type of kaiju would be joining this first-ever Godzilla series, the trailer has been unleashed—showcasing plenty of monster action.

The Godzilla franchise has grown into a fan-favorite since the Monsterverse was created in 2014 by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. With the first film, we got to see what the new rebooted world of the King of Monsters looked like. The first film also did a good job of focusing on the human element, as a family attempts to track down their missing father while uncovering the company’s secrets that unleashed havoc onto the world.

From there, King Kong would also be given his own reboot with Kong: Skull Island (2017). Slowly, Kong and Godzilla’s stories would mesh, eventually leading to the smash hit Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). A sequel team-up film is being planned for next year, but Legendary has now devised a new sequel series that will cover even more ground in the expansive lore of the MonsterVerse.

Monarch is the company that has been prevalent in the MonsterVerse films, as it has been behind unleashing this city-wrecking kaiju onto the world. This new series will dive deeper into the company and cover three generations of people trying to learn about their family’s ties to this seemingly evil corporation.

‘Godzilla’ Sequel ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Drops Exciting Trailer

The above trailer gives us a first-hand look at what this new series will be about. It has already been established that Kurt Russell, his son Wyatt Russell, and Anna Sawai will star in the series. Wyatt and Kurt will portray the same person but at different times. The show’s description offers a clearer picture of what the series will cover:

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Interestingly, we do see both Kurt and Wyatt in the series, but a surprising cameo was also revealed. For those who are familiar with the MonsterVerse films, especially Kong: Skull Island, there is a quick glance at John Goodman.

Goodman portrayed William “Bill” Randa in the film, a senior official within Monarch who also leads the expedition to locate Kong. Though it was already established that the series would act as a sequel to the 2014 Godzilla film, we were certainly not expecting to see him appear in the series.

Another surprise was seeing Godzilla front and center in the trailer. It had also not been established if the fan-favorite kaiju would appear at all, but he certainly does. The synopsis for the series also indicates that Anna Sawai portrays Cate Randa, who is presumably the daughter of Bill Randa.

She witnesses the destruction of San Francisco when Godzilla takes on the MUTO (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism). She then sets off to Japan to locate her father while uncovering the secrets of Monarch along the way.

Apart from showing the King of Monsters, the trailer also gives a sneak peek at what other kaiju will be appearing. Though it is not confirmed at all, one flying kaiju could be Rodan or at least related to the infamous monster. Rodan has been one of the biggest antagonists to Godzilla.

There also appears to be some sort of spider kaiju that could be Kumonga, who has been in the past Toho Godzilla films.

Toho Co., Ltd is the original production company behind The King of Monsters and has produced 32 films featuring the fan-favorite kaiju. The company is also helping to produce the series with Legendary and Warner Bros.

Toho has its own plans for a new Godzilla film as well, which is called Godzilla Minus One. Their films focus more on the destruction the monster causes, especially the newest one. Japan is already in bad shape from the end of WWII, leading to an attack from Godzilla, which takes the country from zero to minus one.

Toho, Legendary, and Warner Bros. have been able to co-exist while producing their own brands of Godzilla films, and it has benefited fans. From the above trailer, it appears that we can now expect to see more of the world’s most famous monsters on the small screen. Hopefully, this first series will lead to additional takes showcasing epic drama and monster action.

What do you think of the Godzilla series? Will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters live up to the rest of the MonsterVerse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!