‘Godzilla’ Sequel Gets Official Release Date

The MonsterVerse has been making waves since it was conceived back in 2014. The movies have highlighted the battle between the world and the kaiju of the world, specifically the King of Monsters: Godzilla. While the latest venture saw Godzilla taking on King Kong, it appears they will be joining forces soon. That is not all, as a new sequel has been devised, which has revealed its official release date.

Godzilla has been a mainstay in pop culture since 1954 when the creature first emerged in a full-length feature film. Since then, the franchise has grown exponentially and branched into two interpretations.

The original studio that handled the giant monster is Toho Co., Ltd. The company has produced a staggering 33 monster films, though it has also licensed out the property to America. Legendary and Warner Bros. have partnered on the MonsterVerse movies, which has produced four films so far and aims to release a second series.

Though there are two different universes where the King of Monsters has existed, there has never been a feud between the companies. Toho is about to release its newest Godzilla venture, Godzilla Minus One. This new take on the monster will see it emerging right after the devastation of WWII, making the destruction of the war seem minimal in comparison.

The MonsterVerse is also set to release its own sequel, which is set to follow the events of Godzilla (2014). However, instead of being a big production film, it will be shown on the small screen, a first for the MonsterVerse.

‘Godzilla’ Sequel ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Sets Release Date

It was announced that the MonsterVerse would receive its first live-action TV series, which would be a direct sequel to 2014’s Godzilla film. This new story is meant to focus more on the human element, especially regarding the survival of a woman named Cate (Anna Sawai), who survives the kaiju attack in San Francisco.

She travels to Japan to find where her missing father has gone but begins to unravel a mystery of the company responsible for the emergence of the kaiju: Monarch. The Monarch: Legacy of Monsters series will exclusively stream on AppleTV, with a November release date.

Though director Matt Shakman has revealed that the series will focus more on the human element of the MonsterVerse, he did reveal that plenty of kaiju would also be making appearances. The 2014 Godzilla film showed Godzilla battling it out, but it was centered on the Brody family uncovering the secrets of why Godzilla appeared to fight the MUTO (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism).

We imagine that this new series will focus on something similar as Cate attempts to locate her missing father while uncovering the deep-rooted secrets of Monarch and how her father is connected to the company.

Joining the series in a central role is the father-and-son duo of Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. They will both play the same character but at different points in time. Wyatt will play a younger Lee Shaw, while Kurt will take on the present-day version of the character.

Director Matt Shakman has promised that plenty of kaiju will be shown in the series, though there has not been a mention if that will include Godzilla or his infamous enemies. The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire film will follow the series, which has an April 12, 2024 release date. The MonsterVerse is starting to take shape, and we are certainly here to see more kaiju fighting for the world.

With the November release of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters approaching fast, we won’t have to wait too long to see what monsters will wreak havoc in the new series.

