‘Godzilla’ Is No Longer King of the Monsters in New Series

Godzilla is one of the most iconic monsters in cinematic history that has remained a staple in the disaster movie genre since 1954. The reptilian behemoth was a Japanese creation inspired by the nuclear aftermath of WWII. The building-crushing, fire-breathing monster (or ‘kaiju’) became an international sensation who would eventually transform from a rubber-suited character actor to a breathtakingly rendered, CGI titan.

There have been 38 Godzilla movies since his debut, but Warner Bros.’ latest iteration of the monster has galvanized the fanbase and created a new generation of ‘kaiju-lovers.’ Godzilla (2014) was a promising start as the film would go onto gross $529 million at the box office. This prompted the studio to up the stakes with the creation of a “Godzilla-verse.”

This would spawn two sequels and a spinoff that would have the ‘King of Monsters’ square up against the three-head dragon, King Ghidorah, the winged destruction, Rodan, the insect monstrosity, Mothra, the imposing Mecha-Godzilla, and the legendary King Kong. While the fanbase patiently awaits the next kaiju entry, Apple TV+ will dethrone Godzilla as their star in place of other ‘kaijus’ in the TV series, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters.

The streaming service has provided the first images, as well as the premise, for the new 10-episode series. It will center around an embattled family who must come to grips with their familial ties to a devious organization called Monarch. The show will explore the conflict over three generations. Father and son actors, Kurt and Wyatt Russell, will actually play different versions of the same character.

After the clash between Godzilla and the Titans in the previous blockbuster, two siblings embark on a mission to uncover their family’s connection to Monarch. Their sleuthing will lead them to the realm of monsters. The prequel series will dive deeper into the mythology of the ‘Godzilla-verse’ and set up the ultimate Earth-shattering standoff in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in March 2024.

