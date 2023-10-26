‘Godzilla’ Director Releases New Update on Classic Horror Sequel

While horror movies are released throughout the year, most thrive during the Halloween season. This all-hallowed time has attracted countless scare-craving enthusiasts who have been waiting for the next big thriller, slasher, or monster film. Due to the genre’s popularity, studios are always looking to make a movie into a franchise. Since that is not easy to achieve, many churn out unending, subpar horror sequels or reboots. However, Godzilla director, Michael Dougherty has finally given an update to a classic horror sequel fans actually want to see made.

Michael Dougherty broke out into the film industry after co-writing the screenplay for the massively successful X-Men sequel, X2: X-Men United (2003). This notoriety carried over to DC where he co-wrote another Bryan Singer sequel, Superman Returns (2006). His talents in penning two major franchises finally gave him the opportunity to return back to his horror-loving roots. Warner Bros. funded his passion project to write and direct a movie called Trick ‘r’ Treat (2007).

Even though Halloween-themed movies are immensely popular, not every one is an instant hit. Hocus Pocus (1993) was a notorious example of delayed success. It was released in the month of July on the same weekend as Jurassic Park. The film was obliterated at the box office. Unfortunately, when a studio is not sure how to market a movie after selective test screenings, they will release the film during an inopportune time and take the loss. Trick ‘r’ Treat was deemed too scary by test viewers so the studio did not even try for a theatrical release. It went straight to DVD.

The movie would earn cult classic horror status when it grossed nearly $13 million off of word-of-mouth alone. It cost $12 million to make, therefore made a profit despite no marketing from one of Hollywood’s biggest movie studios. Trick ‘r’ Treat developed a devoted fanbase as it would often make the list of “must-see” Halloween horror movies every year since its debut.

Trick ‘r’ Treat was a unique anthology of five different short films that were all interconnected with one another. It starred a fantastic ensemble cast that featured veteran actors like Anna Paquin (True Blood), Brian Cox (Succession), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), and Dylan Baker (Spider-Man). Even though this ode to horror contained genre standards like a serial killer and a werewolf, the scene-stealer was an original creation called Sam, a mischievous pumpkin-headed, child-sized ghoul who made deathly sure that everyone honored the sacred traditions of All Hallows’ Eve.

This adorably, yet terrifying harbinger of punishment became a celebrated legend. The character’s fame would soon join the likes of other classic movie monsters like Dracula, Wolf Man, Michael Myers, Chucky and Frankenstein’s Monster. There was no greater confirmation of this fact than when Trick ‘r’ Treat received its own haunted house maze at Universal Studios’ iconic scare event, Halloween Horror Nights in 2018.

The film would be a blessing to Dougherty’s career as it elevated his reputation. He would continue to stay relevant as a filmmaker. His most notable works since have been Krampus (2015), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). Even with his success, numerous interviewers have asked if a sequel for Trick ‘r’ Treat ever be a possibility. After almost 16 years, Dougherty has finally confirmed if the classic horror film will be getting a sequel.

Dougherty stated, “The sequel is in active development with Legendary [Pictures]. I’ll go so far as to say that we have several drafts of a script.” He continued, “I brought back the same storyboard artist I mentioned before, Simeon Wilkins, so we have a stack of storyboards and a good fat stack of concept art done by Breehn Burns as well. So it’s inching along.”

He reiterated that he and his creative team are still a long ways away from shooting or casting. The veteran monster movie director expressed how pleased he was with Legendary Pictures helping to resurrect the property. Dougherty elaborated, “They’ve been amazing, truly excellent partners. However, a lot of it comes down to timing, and because we recently ended a [writers] strike, the next step would be to examine the budget, timeline, and other factors, fingers crossed.”

Trick ‘r’ Treat: Part 2 is currently in development with Michael Dougherty partnering with Krampus screenwriters, Zach Shields and Todd Casey.