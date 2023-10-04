Disney Partners with U.S. Government for Latest Theme Park Addition

Disney has teamed up with the U.S. Government at its Orlando, Florida, resort.

When guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort, a good thing to focus on is all the incredible rides found at each and every park. From Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom to Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, there’s no shortage of fantastic rides, ranging from intense roller coasters to slow-moving dark rides.

EPCOT is home to some of the most legendary rides and attractions in Walt Disney World’s history. While EPCOT may not be the go-to place when it comes to thrill rides, it’s still very much a worthy park to visit, especially if you’re spending a week at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” If guests seek thrills, it may be a good idea to also visit the Universal Orlando Resort, just a few miles away from Walt Disney World.

Here, guests will find two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Volcano Bay water park.

This is not to say that thrilling attractions cannot be found in Disney World; there’s just less of an emphasis on thrill rides. Guests can still get their adrenaline pumping on rides like Space Mountain, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. However, EPCOT is also home to some of the most hated attractions in Disney theme park history. One of these hated attractions is Journey into Imagination with Figment, a dark ride that has been made fun of for years.

The attraction is outdated, to put it simply, and does not effectively capture enough of the creativity and imagination it should. Mission: SPACE is another one of these attractions at EPCOT that feels like it doesn’t quite reach its full potential. The attraction is a motion simulator, giving guests the same feeling of actually launching on a rocket headed to Mars. The ride is incredibly intense and claustrophobic, and while it can be fun, it just feels a little out of place at EPCOT. Many travel blogs rank this attraction as one of, if not the worst rides in all of Walt Disney World.

During their “mission,” Guests will need to work together and push all the right buttons to complete their task. While fun, many feel as though Mission: SPACE is a lackluster experience and feels out of place at EPCOT. Regardless, it’s still relatively popular, reaching wait times of at least 30 minutes on any given day.

However, Disney recently upgraded this attraction, more specifically, the outside portion of this attraction, in a new collaboration project with NASA.

This new collaboration was announced by the official X (Twitter) account for Walt Disney World. “Walt Disney Imagineering & NASA combined the magic of space & Disney to update an in-park display recreating the surface of Mars in Mission: SPACE at EPCOT.”

This collaboration includes a new display at the entrance of the ride. Guests can get aa glimpse at what the surface of Mars really looks like with a new replica.

This new addition is super cool and exciting, and we can’t wait to see it for ourselves very soon. EPCOT is a park that is constantly changing, undergoing several construction projects over the last few years.

One of these projects is the previously-mentioned Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, which is the park’s first-ever roller coaster. Soon, EPCOT will also be home to Disney’s Maona franchise when Journey of Water Inspired by Moana officially opens in October.

Do you enjoy Mission: SPACE? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at EPCOT?